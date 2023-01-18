Who says the phrase “I will make them learn to fear”?

The new mission of the Riot Games game invites you to discover which champion the phrase mentions within League of Legends and here is the answer.

In League of Legends, a Mystery Champions event is taking place, which can be discovered from certain special phrases. The most recent phrase is “I will make them learn to fear” and we will tell you which champion says it within the Riot Games MOBA.

Which champion says ‘I will make them learn to fear’ in League of Legends

These League of Legends season start missions allow us to get rewards if we play a game with or against the mysterious champion who mentions a particular phrase. One of these phrases is “I will make them learn to fear” and the champion who mentions that phrase is Aatrox.

There are three ways to complete this quest. The first and easiest is to play a game as Aatrox, which requires you to have the champion and use it in any matchmade game. The second is that a teammate uses it, although this can be a bit more complicated since it depends on his decision.

To complete, the third option is to play games and earn points in this way. Reaching 450 points by playing matchmade games will allow you to complete the quest.