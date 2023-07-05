Who was the owner of the iconic White Party in The Hamptons and who attended?





If you checked Instagram yesterday, you probably noticed several celebrities dressed in white. There was an actual White Party going on in The Hamptons – yes, just like Gossip Girl – and all of Hollywood turned up.

But who gave this prestigious party and who were there?

star stud White Party by Michael Rubin

Michael Rubin’s White Party has become one of the most famous summer parties in the Hamptons. at the beginning of 4th of JulyMichael Rubin threw a massive party this weekend in The Hamptons. Because yes, if you’re even a little famous or wealthy, you’ve just found your place in The Hamptons. Speaking of rich, the party was hosted by Michael Rubin.

Michael G. Rubin is an American businessman and philanthropist. He is the CEO of Fanatics, the world’s leading supplier of licensed sports content. There is enough money to hold the party, therefore. Her White Party is an annual tradition, but this year the guest list was spectacular.

Who were there?

From Kim Kardashian to Kylian Mbappe: All the major celebrities graced the party. Partying with Tom Brady, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Beyoncé (with her sleek legs), Jay-Z, Kendall Jenner, Hailey and Justin Bieber at Rubin’s $50 million Bridgehampton estate? Don’t think wrong.

Lori Harvey posted this video on TikTok, and in it we can already see how Hailey, Kim, and Kendall, among others, have decked themselves up in the perfect white outfit.

@loriharvey And we ain’t playing tag 🤭 ♬ Barbie World (with Aqua) (from Barbie The Album) – Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice & Aqua

And if you say party with models, you say Leonardo DiCaprio. Of course, the actors were also present. Although sources say he only had his eye on Gigi Hadid this weekend – who of course was also at the White Party.

Leonardo DiCaprio was at Michael Rubin’s White Party in the Hamptons on Sunday (June 2) night. #Leonardo Dicaprio pic.twitter.com/LkMhEHmuWh — Daily Leo DiCaprio (@dailyleodicapri) 4 July 2023

In the aftermovie by Michael Rubin himself, we see how the All-Stars move into the White Mansion. Jack Harlow, James Corden, Winnie Harlow, Emily Ratajkowski, Usher and Travis Scott, among others, also attended the party.