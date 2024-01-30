Who were the three terrorists killed by Israel Defense Forces in a West Bank hospital?

Militants attend the funeral of three militants killed by Israel in Jenin hospital (Reuters/Ranine Sawafta)

Israeli soldiers disguised as Palestinians killed this tuesday three terrorists in a hospital Western coastAs reported by Jewish state officials.

One of the victims was a member Hamas and the other two Palestinian Islamic Jihad, According to israel defense forces (IDF), They were planning an imminent attack and were involved in recent acts of violence.

Hamas terrorist identified as Muhammad Jalamneh or JalamnaThe 27-year-old, who was allegedly in touch with the headquarters of the terrorist organization abroad.

According to the IDF, He armed other operatives for the shooting attack and was injured while advancing in the first one car bomb attack,

Some local media outlets claim it was also Hamas military wing spokesman in the field of jenine, The infiltrating security forces confiscated his pistol from the room where they found him.

The three militiamen were members of different branches of Palestinian armed groups (Reuters/Ranine Sawafta)

The remaining two terrorists were brothers. Muhammad and Bassel Ghazavi or Azzavi,

Muhammad was identified as an active militia member who had “participated in various terrorist activities, including firing on IDF forces in the area”, while his brother Bassel was a militiaman “involved in terrorist activity” in Jenin, where he Lived. Several sources indicate that he would be a member of Islamic Jihad.

Israeli intelligence has been collecting data for some time to draw this conclusion Many wanted Palestinians remain in the hospital, planning and directing attacks from there. The military said they believe the medical center provides protection against Israeli counter-terrorism operations, which is “another example of terrorist groups using civilian locations and hospitals as cover and human shields”.

This is the same strategy used by terrorists Horoscope, The IDF, Shin Bet and police accused Jalamneh of using the hospital as a hideout while planning “immediate” attacks.

People with the body of a Palestinian killed after an Israeli attack at a hospital in Jenin (Reuters/Ranine Sawafta)

Israel claims Palestinian terrorists, especially in Gaza, use hospitals Hiding or launching operations from them. the army has found underground tunnels Weapons and vehicles used in the October 7 attack are claimed to be located around the hospitals and on the hospital premises.

The war began with an attack by Hamas, when hundreds of militants attacked across the border, killing some 1,200 peopleMostly civilians, and kidnapping of others 250 About.

because of the attack a air offensive, sea ​​and land who has killed more 26,000 people In Horoscope more injured 65,000According to the Hamas-controlled Gaza health ministry. The ministry’s calculations do not distinguish between combatants and non-combatants, but show that about two-thirds of the dead were women and minors.

(With information from AP and Reuters)