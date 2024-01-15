Who will be the HR leader in each team in 2024?

Spring Training is in full swing as we prepare for the 2024 regular season. This means it’s a good time to analyze projections and see how things might play out this year. As always, home runs are at the center of that conversation.
Thanks to FanGraphs’ Steamroller system, we discovered the player from each team who is projected to lead each team in home games in 2024.
As a general reminder, projections are conservative in nature and are not designed to predict extraordinary seasons.
Blue Jays: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (36)
Leader in 2023: Guerrero (26)
Guerrero has led the Blue Jays in home hits for three consecutive years and is projected to do so again. Vlad Jr. hasn’t again reached 2021 heights (48 home runs, 167 OPS+), but he’s entering his age-25 season and the quality of his hitting shows he’s primed for a big 2024. is ready.
Orioles: Anthony Sanchez (29)
Leader in 2023:Santander/Gunnar Henderson (28)
Sanchez leads Orioles hitters with a combined 79 home runs since 2021 and has hit at least 28 in each of the last two seasons. The switch-hitter hits the ball like the best power hitter in the game, but excels at hitting fly balls to his side, which is the optimal recipe for long hits.
Rays: Isaac Paredes (26)
Leader in 2023: Paredes (31)
Mexican Paredes used his talent to make contact and hit the ball a lot to have a breakout season in 2023. He became the fourth player in the pitch-tracking era (since 2008) with a 30-homer year, with all of his home runs coming from pulling the ball. The quality of contact he makes isn’t spectacular, but it doesn’t have to be when he gets the ball so high in his hands.
Red Sox: Rafael Devers (36)
Leader in 2023: Devers (33)
Since becoming an everyday player in 2018, Devers has hit 162 homers, a number more than just 14 at-bats. Devers has had three 30-plus home run years and is among the league’s best in consecutive home runs, hard-hit percentage and average exit velocity.
Yankees: Aaron Judge (46)
Leader in 2023: Judge (37)
The Judge is the undisputed home run king at this point. After his AL-high 62 homers in 2022, he followed up with 37 in just 106 games in 2023. Assuming Judge is healthy for the entire season, there is no reason to believe he can’t have his third 50-homer season. his career.
Parent: Jose Ramirez (28)
Leader in 2023: Ramirez (24)
Dominican Ramirez is as reliable as ever and continues to produce solid numbers overall. From a power standpoint, he has hit at least 23 home runs in every full year since 2017 — except for the COVID-19 shortened season in 2020. Ramirez has led Cleveland in home runs in every season since 2020.
Royals: Bobby Witt Jr. (31)
Leader in 2023: Witt (30)
Witt made headlines in 2023 when he became the first Royals player to achieve a 30-30 season. The young star reduced his strikeouts in 2023, giving him a chance to make the most of his tremendous natural power. Depending on his career and skill, he could threaten to hit 40 homers.
Tigers: Spencer Torkelson (30)
Leader in 2023: Torkelson (31)
After hitting just 12 home runs in the first half last year, Torkelson hit 19 in the second half. The No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft always has the potential for a 30-homer haul and that could become a regular occurrence for the 24-year-old.
Twin: Byron Buxton (29)
Leader in 2023: Max Kepler (24)
Injuries have often been a part of the picture for Buxton, who is a fantastic player in the field, especially at the plate. Even if Buxton plays 100 games, it’s a safe bet for him to hit 25 home runs, possibly even more if he stays healthy.
White Sox: Luis Robert Jr. (33)
Leader in 2023: Robert (38)
Cuban Roberto was a bright spot in a disappointing 2023 for the White Sox, hitting 38 home runs while finishing 12th in the American League Most Valuable Player voting. After dealing with injuries from 2021 to 2022, the center fielder was healthy for 145 games last year and should top 30 homers again if he stays healthy.
Angels: Mike Trout (36)
Leader in 2023: Shohei Ohtani (44)
With Ohtani now on the Dodgers, Trout is easily the biggest power threat on the Angels. Unfortunately, injuries have become more frequent for the superstar, but when he has been relatively healthy, he has shown considerable strength, such as when he hit 40 HR in 119 games in 2022.
Astros: Yordan Alvarez (39)
Leader in 2023: Alvarez (31)
Cuban Alvarez has become one of the best hitters in baseball since his debut in 2019, and ranks third with an OPS+ (minimum 1,000 plate appearances) of 165 over that span. His prodigious power has led him to hit at least 31 home runs in each of his last three seasons and his first 40-home run season is within reach.
Athletics: Brent Rucker (26)
Leader in 2023: Rucker (30)
By receiving waivers ahead of the 2023 season, Rucker rewarded the A’s with a 30-homer year and a trip to the All-Star Game. The 29-year-old appears poised to hit nearly 30 home runs again with daily at-bats in the middle of Oakland’s lineup.
Sailor: Julio Rodriguez (33)
Leader in 2023: Rodriguez (32)
Dominican J-Rod is one of baseball’s true superstars and is a dominant player in all aspects of the game, especially when it comes to power. Rodriguez hit 60 home runs in his first two seasons and should get close to or beyond 30 homers again in 2024.
Rangers: Adolis Garcia (32)
Leader in 2023: Garcia (39)
Cuban García stole the show in the 2023 postseason, winning the American League Championship Series Most Valuable Player award and helping the Rangers win their first World Series. “El Bombi” hit a total of 47 home runs in 163 games between the regular season and postseason. Garcia hit 97 homers between 2021 and 2023 and is a safe bet to lead the Rangers again in long balls.
Braves: Matt Olson (41)
Leader in 2023: Olsson (54)
Olson broke Atlanta’s single-season record with 54 home runs, a team production that left its mark on history. Since 2021, Olson’s 127 homers are slightly less than Judge’s 138 and the left-handed slugger will be close to 40 homers again in 2024.
Marlins: Jake Berger (27)
Leader in 2023: Solar (36)
Berger hit 34 home runs last season with the White Sox and Marlins. The right-handed hitter was in the 89th percentile or better in hit rate, hard hits, average exit velocity and expected slugging.
Mets: Pete Alonso (41)
Leader in 2023: Alonso (46)
No other slugger has hit more home runs (192) than Alonso since the first baseman debuted in 2019. The two-time Home Run Festival champion has surpassed 40 homers in consecutive seasons and has never finished with fewer than 37 outside of the shortened season. Of 2020.
Citizen: Lane Thomas (24)
Leader in 2023: Thomas (28)
Thomas emerged last year, when he posted a 20-20 season as the Capitals’ go-to offensive player. Throwing exhausting at-bats as a starter for the first time in 2022, Thomas has hit a total of 45 home runs over the past two years and is poised to surpass 20 home runs again.
Phillies: Kyle Schwarber (42)
Leader in 2023: Schwarber (47)
Only Judge is projected to hit more home runs than Schwarber, and for good reason. The powerful leadoff hitter has hit a total of 93 home runs in two seasons with Philadelphia. Schwarber’s great discipline and elite talent make him one of the greatest power threats in baseball.
Brewers: Rhys Hoskins (31)
Leader in 2023: Willie Adams (24)
After missing all of 2023 due to a torn tendon in his knee, Hoskins brings his spark to the Brewers after spending six years with the Phillies. Hoskins has hit 148 home runs and has had at least 27 home runs in four seasons.
Cardinals: Nolan Arenado / Paul Goldschmidt (28)
Leader in 2023: Nolan Gorman (27)
A year after Goldschmidt received national MVP recognition and Arenado finished third in the same number of votes, both returned in 2023. If San Luis wants to right the ship after finishing with 71 wins and last place in the division, they will need both gunships to perform like they have shown during their careers.
Cubs: Cody Bellinger/Christopher Morrell (24)
Leader in 2023: Bellinger/Morel (26)
Bellinger and Morrell shared the lead in homers in 2023 and are set to do the same in 2024. Bellinger made radical changes in 2023 to make more consistent contact, while Dominican Morel has great innate power that could propel him to 30 home runs.
Pirates: Brian Reynolds/Oneil Cruz (25)
Leader in 2023: Jack Suwinski (26)
Reynolds has been one of Pittsburgh’s most consistent starters since debuting in 2019 and has produced three consecutive 20-homer seasons. Cruz missed most of 2023 with a fractured fibula, but the Dominican is now fully healthy and has the innate ability to hit 30 to 40 home runs.
Reds: Matt McClain / Christian Encarnación-Strand (24)
Leader in 2023: Spencer Steer (23)
Cincinnati has a variety of young sluggers who have the potential to lead the club in this category this year. McLain had a stellar rookie season in 2023, finishing fifth in NL Rookie of the Year voting after posting a 129 OPS+ and hitting 16 home runs. For his part, Encarnación-Strand hit 13 homers in 63 games.
D-Backs: Christian Walker (29)
Leader in 2023: Walker (33)
Walker has become one of the game’s best first basemen, hitting a total of 69 home runs at one of the most important positions since 2022. Heading into his age-33 season, there’s no reason to doubt that Walker can approach 30 homers again and fill his role as a reliable bat in the middle of Arizona’s lineup.
Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani (40)
Leader in 2023: Mookie Betts (39)
Ohtani will be strictly a hitter in his first season with Los Angeles, which will offer the potential for more offensive output. The superstar is now one of baseball’s top hitters and hit 44 homers in 2023 before the season ended after 135 games due to injury.
Giants: Jorge Soler (32)
Leader in 2023: Wilmer Flores (23)
Somehow, Barry Bonds remains the last San Francisco hitter to homer at least 30 times in a season (45 in 2004). This may change with the addition of solar in 2024. The Cuban hitter hit 36 home runs last year with the Marlins and had a personal best of 48 with the Royals in 2019.
Parents: Fernando Tatis Jr. (37)
Leader in 2023: Juan Soto (35)
Looking back at his 25-year-old campaign, the Dominican will be looking to return to the form he showed from 2019 to 2021. After missing all of 2022, Tatis played well last season (OPS+ of 113) but not at the level of his career (OPS+ of 143). He is preparing to have a breakout year without his compatriot Juan Soto in the lineup.
Rockies: Nolan Jones (23)
Leader in 2023: Ryan McMahon (23)
Jones emerged as a star for Colorado in 2023, posting a 138 OPS+ and 20-20 season while playing quality defense. Jones has real thunder, ranking in the 94th percentile in hit rate in 2023, which looks good for a slugger who plays half his games at Coors Field.
