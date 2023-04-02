Who will deliver the Oscar for Best Actress with Will Smith ‘barred from prom’? | award

Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock at last year’s Oscars is causing an extra headache for the Academy at this year’s bash. After all, the star who won the award for ‘King Richard: Creating Champions’ had what it takes to follow a long tradition at the awards – the winner of Best Actor the previous year usually takes the stage to present the statuette for Best Actress, and vice versa. .

There are exceptions, of course, when the incumbent find themselves unable to return to the party the following year due to illness, professional and family commitments, but this is the general rule. So much so that Jessica Chastain, who won the Best Actress award in 2022 for ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’, should announce, dazzling as always, the winner of Best Actor.

Well, without Smith, there are several speculations about who should deliver one of the most fierce and expected awards of the night, with an epic battle between the giants Cate Blanchett (‘Tár) and Michelle Yeoh (‘Everything in Every Place at the Same Time’ ).

The most incensed name is that of Halle Berry for the endeavor, which on the internet is speculated that it would already be a clear signal from the Academy for an eventual victory for Yeoh. After all, she would be the first black actress to be awarded in the category of Best Actress-Berry won the award for ‘The Last Supper’, in 2002-for the first Asian.

There are also two other strong names on the betting list. The first is Tom Cruise. It would be sort of compensation for the Academy not nominating him for Best Actor for ‘Top Gun Maverick’. Finally, the name of Meryl Streep also appears as a candidate to deliver the award, which needs no introduction – she is one of the record holders for statuettes and nominations.

Below, check out Will Smith receiving the Oscar for ‘King Richard’, last year, when he had already attacked Chris Rock and where tradition had also been ‘broken’ – the Best Actor award was handed over by the ‘Pulp Fiction’ trio – John Tavolta, Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson. And the weather was gigantic.

