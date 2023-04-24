‘Who Would Say’ with Hélder Tavares. “At the time I wanted to be like John Cena” – News

Helder Tavaresyoutuber and digital influencer and announcer of Cidade Fm accepted the challenge of Fame by the Minute and answered the 10 questions that allow us to get to know him a little better. ‘Who would say’, is what he will say after reading the answers he gave us.

1. How tall are you? And, by the way, what size do you wear?

Height 1.75 and shoe size 42.

2. What sign is it?

I’m a scorpio, they say it’s the worst sign of the zodiac but for me it’s the best.

3. Which nickname(s) do you have among family and friends?

In the basics they called me Cidade FM, because I was a big fan of the radio and then in college they called me Vince Lassall, the basketball player from the cartoons ‘O Recreio’, this because at the time I had giant hair.

4. Any phobia or fear that makes you climb walls?

If I see a mouse, I climb walls and if I see snakes, the same thing.

5. Are you more of a dog person or a cat person? Name of first pet?

Dogs, I don’t really like the fact that cats are very independent. As for the name, I never had a pet.

6. Childhood idol that most influenced you? Any teenage crushes on someone famous?

Demi Lovato was my teenage crush, I loved ‘Camp Rock’ and I adored her. Childhood idol, John Cena. At the time I was watching wrestling and I thought I was going to be a fighter and I wanted to be like him.

7. That food that can’t be missing from the pantry or fridge at home, what is it?

Rice.

8. Cooking, washing dishes, vacuuming, ironing… which domestic task do you prefer?

Cooking is what I least know how to do, I’m the person who either goes to grandparents’ house or orders food. But everything that is cleaning the house, vacuuming, putting the washing machine in, I really like having the house clean and tidying up. I like the process, it relieves.

9. The series of the moment that makes you glued to the screen, what is it?

‘Outer Banks’, I’m going in the last season.

10. What is your football club?

The best in the world, Benfica.

Also Read: ‘Who Would Say’ with Carminho. “I cried at the death of Freddie Mercury at the age of 7”