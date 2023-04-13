“Whoever follows this woman has expired oil instead of a brain!”

Who follows the journalist’s channel Regis Tadeu at the YouTube had the opportunity to hear harsh criticisms made about the work of influencer Virginia Fonseca in the program aired this Wednesday (12).

This is a picture called “what is it for?”, where the presenter chooses an artist to detonate and say everything he thinks, without ‘meats in the tongue’.

“Today this woman personifies the worst that the word ‘digital influencer’ can mean today. Nothing justifies this person being followed by thousands of people, since he has zero talent for anything in life. Anyone who follows this girl’s life can only have expired olive oil instead of her brain“, shot the journalist.

Regis also pinned the entrepreneurial side of Zé Felipe’s wife: “She is a kind of Kim Kardashian who only has to offer futility and some ‘goo’ in the form of beauty products, which all futile people buy“.

The program is not live, but several Internet users left comments on the video:

“She is appalling and is married to a certain Zé Felipe, who is even worse.,” said one netizen. “This picture will never end, because there are always futile people like her in the media,” wrote another. “She has no talent.,” commented another.

The painting was released about four months ago and famous as Juliette, Carlinhos Maia, Cowboy Joe, Latin, Joao Gomes, Naldo Benny It is Gkay have also been the target of criticism by the presenter. The channel was created 5 years ago and has more than 580 thousand subscribers.