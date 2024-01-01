Why 20 minutes of exercise can change your life? Physical activity is a shield against diseases

Daily routines often engulf us, leaving little room for taking care of our physical and mental health. However, according to experts in medicine and psychology, dedicating just 20 minutes a day to physical activity can have a significant impact in preventing disease and promoting mental health. Also: A Healthy Year 2024: This is how you can increase vegetable consumption in your daily diet The connection between physical activity and heart health is well known, but the idea that a short period of daily exercise can make a difference may surprise many people.

The renowned cardiologist María Rodríguez highlights that "even a 20-minute brisk walk a day can reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases by 30%, improving blood circulation and strengthening the heart." In addition to physical benefits, regular physical activity is also linked to significant improvements in mental health. For her part, Ana Gómez, clinical psychologist, explains that "exercise releases endorphins, neurotransmitters that act as natural pain relievers and generators of feelings of well-being. It not only helps reduce stress and anxiety, but may also help prevent depression."