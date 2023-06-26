Why an ancient archaeologist has been stealing our hearts for forty years

Is this the merit of visionary makers? Is theme music included? Or is the lack of aliens the key to success? More than forty years after his first appearance on the silver screen, Indiana Jones is back to success in cinema.

It’s no wonder Indiana Jones became a cinematographic superstar. After all, the daring archaeologist is the darling child of two gentlemen, respectively star wars And Jaws He has two of the most successful and iconic films of all time behind his name.

However the collaboration between George Lucas and Steven Spielberg happened by chance. This is about 1977. Lucas and Spielberg bump into each other poolside at a luxury resort in Hawaii. lucas comes up for breath after wandering star wars, Spielberg needs to recover from Canning Close Encounters of the Third Kind,

They start chatting and of course it soon turns to shooting big Hollywood movies and the miseries that come with it. Lucas starts lamenting about robots always fumbling star wars Steal the Show, Spielberg Brings It Back With a Less Believable Mechanical Shark Jaws Which not only gave nightmares to the film watchers but also to the director.

Spielberg says that sometimes he just wants to do something simple. Like a Bond movie. Lucas doesn’t have that proposition. But he still has a script on his desk that – in his own words – is far better than the adventures of the British spy. Raiders of the Lost ArkA film about an archaeologist who was still called Indiana Smith and which, to the delight of both gentlemen, required hardly any mechanical artifice.

Together they give the main character a different, at least equally common family name and we know the rest of the story. After four films, written by Lucas and with Spielberg in the director’s chair, Indiana Jones remains one of the greatest movie heroes of all time.

So the surprise was huge when it was revealed that both gentlemen chose a role in the background for the grand finale, which turned out to be the last film featuring their protagonists in a leading role. He still wanted to produce, but chose not to write or direct. Explanations vary according to the reason: from ‘no time’ to ‘too old’ to ‘not satisfied with the artistic line’.

Luckily, their replacements aren’t their test piece. Screenwriter David Koepp has been involved in the story. Jurassic Park, Spider Man And Impossible Goal, director james mangold proved it logan Then he can retire the aging superhero with dignity.

“That damn music follows me everywhere. That little tune plays every time I get on or off the stage. Even when I had to stay in the hospital for a colonoscopy recently, it carried over to the operating room.

When Harrison Ford was called on stage to applaud composer John Williams during the presentation of the American film industry’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016, it was – of course – accompanied by ‘Raiders March’. That tune, derived from the musical brainchild of the same Williams, makes Indiana Jones – at least musically – one of the most recognizable action heroes of all time.

He has already proved that Williams can achieve maximum effect with a minimum of notes. Jaws, In that film, two notes were enough to create an intense sense of danger. In Indiana JonesTune, four tones optional. More than enough for Williams to create an earworm that once heard will be etched in your musical memory for eternity.

The explanation is according to Robin Bruce, film music expert and author of the book original soundtrackIn the Origin of the ‘Raiders March’.

“The best thing about this ‘March’ is that it includes not one but two musical themes. Williams wanted to write a recognizable theme for the Indiana Jones character. Every time actor Harrison Ford jumped on his horse or performed some heroic act, that theme had to sound. Only he could not choose between the two tunes he wrote. So he asked Spielberg, which one do you want? And he replied: both.

Which means ‘Raiders March’ consists of two themes that only reinforce each other’s earwig material.

an archaeologist. Fear of heights and fear of snakes. Other than that, who doesn’t have any superpowers worthy of the name. When Indiana Jones hit the silver screen as an action hero in the early 1980s, the stars didn’t seem to be aligning. The superheroes of those times were of the indestructible type. Ideally with Superman. Physically indestructible and morally indestructible. Almost everything that wasn’t in Indy.

But, according to Harrison Ford, that’s why the character is so successful. “Indy lies, steals and is sometimes untrustworthy,” he said. the new York Times, “You can see him even on a bad day, when he’s not in the mood at all. Or get up in an armchair with a bottle of wine in hand. He is a flawed person and that is in all of us.”

A quality that has clearly been tampered with in the new film. For example, there is an unpleasant scene in the film in which an apparently aged Indiana suddenly wakes up in his underwear and with an empty glass in hand. A scene that Ford himself wanted in it came to the fore. “I wanted to take my character down low, and then build him back up.”

It is nothing more than the archetype that Indiana Jones can still emerge as an action hero, more than forty years after his debut. An aging Superman, with all the ailments and flaws, would likely not be accepted by the public. But with Indy slowing down and his stunts looking a little less dangerous, it’s cloaked in a blanket of love for an action hero who isn’t flawless anyway.

Every hero needs a partner. Even an unusual one like Indiana Jones. As a result, throughout the franchise’s history, much attention has been paid to finding the right actors to support Hollywood’s favorite archaeologist.

In Raiders of the Lost Ark The task fell on the shoulders of the then great unknown Karen Allen, who was married to Marion Ravenwood, love interest Indy had to shape up. He was assisted by John Rhys-Davies, who played Sallah, Indy’s Egyptologist friend and fellow archaeologist.

Despite the success of the first film, the female lead starred in the prequel. temple of misfortune Again for a budding actress. Kate Capshaw auditioned over a hundred other actresses. a performance that not only earned him the role of Willie Scott, but also caught the attention of director Steven Spielberg. He was so infatuated with Capshaw that he asked her to marry him shortly afterwards.

For last crusade The cast immediately raised the bar in terms of brand awareness. Indiana Jones got a world famous sire with Sean Connery. On the other hand, the role of her youth was played by the late River Phoenix, one of the hottest talents in Tinseltown at the time. The female lead again went to a newcomer. Allison Doody as Nazi spy Elsa was allowed to wrap Indiana Jones around her finger.

Not until the fourth film crystal skullbroke with that tradition by casting Cate Blanchett as KGB agent Irina Spalko, who tries to get her hands on a crystal skull with mystical powers with the help of Indiana Jones.

Karen Allen celebrates her return as Marion Ravenwood and in this capacity tells Indy about her son, Mutt Williams, played by Shia LaBeouf. It looked like it was a tentative attempt to launch a successor to the respectable aged indie, but it turned out to be wrong. The fans did not like Matt Williams. When LaBeouf later publicly called the film a failure, all bridges were broken.



Phoebe Waller-Bridge (L.) plays Helena Shaw, granddaughter of Indiana Jones (R). Now she appears to be the prime candidate to carry the torch from Indiana. picture lucasfilm

in the final provisional Indiana JonesThe star quality in the film comes from, among others, Mads Mikkelsen, who plays Nazi doctor Müller. Antonio Banderas also appears in the film. And youth violence has to go this time Flea bagstar Phoebe Waller-Bridge. She plays Helena Shaw, Indy’s granddaughter who, in addition to her interest in archaeology, also shares her sense of adventure.

A combination that makes him a prime candidate for fans to take the whip from Indiana Jones. Is the whole franchise going to get too feminine in the near future? It just might happen.

When you say Indiana Jones, you immediately think of battles against Nazis, horse chases, and old-fashioned action without much technical aid. But that whole universe would look a lot more futuristic if only George Lucas were talking about it.

Afterwards Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade He came up with the idea of ​​introducing our favorite archaeologist to extraterrestrial life. In Indiana Jones and the Saucermen from MarsAs the film’s title would imply, Indy becomes involved in the investigation of a crashed spaceship and the strange objects that can be found among the debris.

One can count on the interest not only of Russians, but also of foreign counterparts of the crashed pilots. Including flying saucer chases and a whole series of laser battles.

But not everyone was equally excited about the Alien track. Spielberg in particular wasn’t really enthused by the green guys. definitely not after Independence DayThe film, starring Will Smith and a few flyers, became a blockbuster in 1996. The director thought there was no point in making more of it.

The Alien script was sent to a man named Frank Darabont. The Shawshank Redemption wrote. who made it under the title Indiana Jones and the City of the Gods A weaker version of. But this too could not come on the screen.

Even though Darabont’s work didn’t go through the paper shredder. Because Lucas insisted on an alien encounter for the archaeologist, some elements from the sci-fi versions were cut in the film. Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull Incorporated.

Which immediately explains why Jones and his friends have to face a bunch of ‘interdimensional beings’ in that movie. So no aliens – Lucas didn’t make it home – but rather creatures that look suspiciously similar.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny In theaters from 28/6.