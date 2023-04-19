Why are The Town missing pop divas? Roberta Medina explains!

Since the lineup of The Town was announced, the public cheered for great women of international pop musicespecially those called divas. However, with the line-up practically complete, fans question the lack of names like Beyonce, Rihanna or Taylor Swift at the festival. And the POPline talked to Roberta Medinavice president of the event, to understand the absence of these long-awaited names.

First of all, the audience needs to understand how concerts are closed for a festival. The artist, when invited to the event, needs to analyze several aspects that go beyond the availability of dates or the cache value.

If the artist is on tourit is necessary to see if the presentation can be adapted for event type, as some are planned to work only in arenas or stadiums. In addition, the team needs to assess the dynamic to take the structure, band and collaborators to the place where the festival will take place. Within this, it is also necessary to evaluate free time between datesBesides the geographical and chronological distance between one show and another.

If the artist is not on the marketthat is, if he does not have a presentation ready, he must think a show specifically for the event. For this, musicians should probably charge higher feesespecially by presentation exclusivity and expenses for a single presentation.

Based on these factors, it is possible to understand that all negotiation between festival and artists is not easy. This was even explained during the exclusive interview with Roberta Medinavice president of The Townto the POPline.

Advertising “As far as pop divas go, it’s not for lack of trying. Schedules are not easy and 2023 has been very challenging. Many shows came back, the American market is very intense, the European tours too. (…) And there are many people who are not on the street. So this is not for lack of trying and will“, he pointed out.

Right away, Roberta Medina still commented on the pressure from the public for concerts by big female pop names like Rihanna, Beyonce, Adele, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, among others. “It’s been a constant search (of the festival). Let’s see until the end how this story ends”ended.

While international names are lacking, Brazilian pop will be well represented at The Town

With Ludmilla, IZA, Luisa Sonza, John, Pablo Vittar, Gloria Grooveamong other names present in the line-up of The Town, the public should leave satisfied with the national presentations. This is even the crowd of Roberta Medinawhich foresees a promising future for the arrival of a new level of concerts in the Brazilian market.

O POPline took a poll right after the last one Rock in Rio and some names that will be on the The Town were rated as the best in the carioca event. Therefore, audiences can expect grandiose performances coming to Interlagos Racetrack In September.

The Town is on POPline!

General sales for the The Town start on the day April 18thnext Tuesday at 7 pmon the website of Ticketmaster. The festival will also have concerts by Alok, IZA, Pitty, maroon 5, Ne-Yo, HER, Baby Rexha, Ludmilla, foo fighters, Queens of the Stone Age, kim petrasand much more.