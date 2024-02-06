Why are “water bears” so indestructible? Scientists believe they have found the answer

(CNN) — Tardigrades, also known as water bears, typically survive in some of the most challenging environments on Earth. Microbes are so extraordinary that they have been taken to the International Space Station for research.

When the going gets tough, these surprisingly resilient creatures are able to enter a form of suspended animation for decades, called a “tuned state.” Now, researchers say they have discovered the mysterious mechanism that activates the animals’ survival mode, and the work could have implications for humans, according to a new study.

Under stress in extreme cold or other harsh environmental conditions, tardigrade bodies produce unstable oxygen free radicals and an unpaired electron, also known as reactive oxygen species, which when accumulated in excess can damage body proteins and Can wreak havoc on DNA. (Yes, this oxidative stress is the same physiological phenomenon that humans experience when they are stressed and why health experts suggest eating lots of blueberries and other antioxidant foods when you’re going through a hard week at work.) .)

According to the researchers, when cysteine, one of the amino acids that make up proteins in the body, comes into contact with these oxygen free radicals and becomes oxidized, survival mechanisms are activated. That process is the signal that tells the tardigrade it’s time to go into tune-protective mode. Free radicals, so to speak, become the hammer that breaks the glass of a fire alarm.

The findings were published Jan. 17 in the journal PLOS One.

This revelation could ultimately help in the development of materials that can respond to harsh conditions such as deep space or treatments that can inactivate cancer cells, said study lead author Amanda L. Smithers, a postdoctoral researcher at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School. In Boston.

“A Eureka Moment”

In habitats as diverse as Antarctica, mountain peaks, and deep-sea holes, tardigrades experiencing extreme temperatures or dehydration will retract their eight arms and reduce the amount of water they store.

Water bears shrink to a quarter of their normal size. Typically linear and somewhat rough in appearance, invertebrates curl up into dry, protective balls in the tun state, remaining dormant in environments that would kill most other life forms.

Smithers and researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia, began to see this phenomenon, he said, thanks to a growing body of literature that suggests cysteines are involved in initiating the TUNEL process. Were.

“When we looked at the list of all the weird conditions that tardigrades can survive in (space, vacuum, high concentrations of salt, like when an ocean starts to evaporate), the only thing that really linked all of these things was species. ” Reactive oxygen,” Smithers said. “It was really a eureka moment.”

In the past decade, researchers have begun to understand how reactive oxygen species — free radicals that were once considered solely “problematic,” Smithers said — “enable our bodies to function and adapt to various stressors.” “Could be really important to happen.”

Previous studies have suggested that rather than free radicals helping start the Tun process as a protection against stress, tardigrades protected themselves from free radicals. Smithers and his co-authors found that the production of free radicals in the body is part of the process to help the tardigrade protect itself by wrapping itself in a hard-shelled ball resistant to extreme heat, cold or other environmental factors.

“We came up with the idea that maybe it’s those species that are actually signaling the tardigrades to go into their tuned state,” he said.

First, an informal experiment

Before setting up the lengthy process used in the study, Smithers enlisted a student to help him conduct a quick experiment to test his initial hypothesis about reactive oxygen species and their role in initiating tuna formation. called.

Smithers told the student to go to the pharmacy and buy peroxide, a common free radical. When Smithers watched the experiment on FaceTime, the student dropped some peroxide on the water bears to see what would happen.

“Suddenly, it started getting tight. His claws started entering his body. He started shrinking. It became the quintessential tune that we knew what to expect,” Smithers said.

How could the mystery of tardigrades help humans?

The research was not conducted merely to find out how animals behave in the cruel environments in which they often live. Smithers said the findings could help researchers develop materials that can react to harsh conditions, such as engineering firefighter gear that can form a protective layer when conditions become too extreme, or creating new materials to destroy tumors. Can develop better chemotherapy. Bypassing the protective measures malignant cells make, it is very difficult to kill cancer cells.

Dr. William R., research assistant professor at Baker University in Baldwin City, Kansas. The discovery is exciting for Miller. Miller, who has studied and written about tardigrades, was not involved in this research.

“It would be great to use these mechanisms in other ways to control cancer,” Miller said.

Miller commented that he was impressed by Smithers’ ability to imagine ways to apply tardigrade research to cancer research and other fields. He said that transferring a technology or combination of things to another very distant place requires another level of mind and thought. “We need more of this.”

Jenna Schnuer is a freelance writer, editor, and audio producer based in Anchorage, Alaska, and focuses (mostly) on science, art, and travel.