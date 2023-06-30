Why are we suddenly re-evaluating famous women?

It is therefore important to be careful that we do not add to the suffering of well-known women in the guise of compensation. Many of the recently released compositions are focused on the nineties and zeros. An era that would go down in the history of pop culture as one of the most bloodthirsty. Because it’s been a long time, it’s tempting to look back and think that the gender discrimination and exploitation of those days are far behind us.

Catherine VanArendonck, television critic at Online Magazine vultureit is called empathy tourism, According to VanArendonk, we, as tourists, like to wander in the so-called distant past: ‘Oh, it was bad’ and ‘Oh, how we know better now’. While the mechanisms behind all that suffering are still working. German: “Women, known and unknown, are still being exploited. There is still sexiness and we are still haunted by a beauty ideal that worships youthful purity.

little reflection

The bodies of famous women are still in the public domain, which we are all allowed to muse about. At the same time, now it is getting more criticism. What happened to Brooke Shields may never happen again. that terrible moment framing britney spears, in which Ivo Niehe makes lewd comments about her breasts, considered normal at the time. Now the world will become very small. But there is still little thought given to the interaction between media and celebrity and the revenue model behind it.

To give one example, the first stories are now coming of children who were inspired by their parents to become influential at a young age. Soon we’ll see documentaries about kids who never wanted it. That’s why, according to German, it’s cool that women like Shields and Anderson can take the narrative into their own hands through their documentaries. Shields was heavily involved in the production and Anderson was produced by his sons. They were given full access to her private archive and even her diaries. “These women are now empowered on their own terms. Not to serve me as an audience, but for myself.”

