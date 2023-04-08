why aren’t fans happy with the news?

Recently, it was reported that Warner is planning a reboot of Harry Potter. The plan is to adapt the books into a seven-season series on HBO Max. Some fans liked the idea, but the general reaction is one of dissatisfaction from potterheads.

The first reason would be the fact that the films, released between 2001 and 2011, would already be an excellent adaptation of the books.

“I can’t believe this…. the franchise is perfect. Why do a reboot??? Is nothing sacred?”

Warner Bros is rebooting HARRY POTTER at HBO Each season of the series will be based on one of the 7 books. I can’t believe this…the franchise is perfect. Why reboot??? Is nothing sacred? pic.twitter.com/dKmJ3uRdrb — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) April 3, 2023

Another reason given would be the fact that the universe of wizards would be bigger than just Harry’s story, so there were other moments in the story and different characters to address. Some fans even comment that they would rather see a continuation of Harry’s story.

I wanted to continue the story… — rodrigo Neves (@nevesrodrigo) April 4, 2023

how can harry potter be such a poorly used universe, the guys have the opportunity to make a series/film about the marauders and the first wizarding war, grindelwald x dumbledore, founders of hogwarts, rise of voldemort etc but they prefer to reboot https:/ /t.co/NVrr4CxX7w —ana (@ULTRAWOLFSTAR) April 4, 2023

However, the great reason for dissatisfaction is the fact that the author of the books, JK Rowling, who has been openly transphobic on several occasions, is involved with the production.

harry potter series and here it comes… a lot of people don’t want to deal with the fact that their favorite author is TRANSPHOBIC they use the excuse “here jk is not involved, so there is no problem, I can consume” nothing will keep JK away from HP

she who created — Rebecca Gaia (@rbcgaia) April 4, 2023

First Harry Potter spin-off franchise may have been canceled

Photo: reproduction/Nerdeza

In 2016, fans across the wizarding world celebrated the arrival of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them in theaters and the promise of a five-film franchise exploring the relationship between Dumbledore and Grindelwald and the first Wizarding War.

The first feature had good results at the box office and good ratings, just because it didn’t excite fans so much. The production also received criticism for casting Johnny Depp in the role of the main villain of the franchise. The actor was accused of domestic violence against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard. Last year’s trial concluded that both assaulted each other.

The sequels The Crimes of Grindelwald and The Secrets of Dumbledore released in 2018 and 2022, received progressively worse ratings, with more receptive performances at the box office.

The result was the cancellation of the franchise, which remained unfinished in theaters.

