Why can’t any hip-hop album hit #1 on the Billboard charts in 2023?

3. Dead and Captured

Another reason hip-hop has struggled to find and retain a new generation of superstars is that some of its most promising talent have fallen victim to gun violence or drug abuse, resulting in death or prison sentences. . For example, the talented XXXTentacion died in 2018 and hip-hop juice WRLD passed away a year later. a few months after the death of mr. lucid dreamsThe scene was rocked by the death of rapper, rising Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke, who was set to dominate the mainstream with his raucous raps. In addition, the community has had to deal with the loss of artists such as Takeoff from Draco The Ruler, King Von, PNB Rock, Nipsey Hussle, Young Dolph and of course Migos in a short amount of time.

Even in non-fatal incidents, hip-hop artists are ordered to (temporarily) stop making music. For example, Megan Thee Stallion recently announced that she is taking a leave of absence to focus on her mental health following the shooting incident with Tory Lanez, who herself has served several years in prison. In addition, Lil Tjay was shot seven times in a shooting last summer and has not released any new music projects to date. There is also a lawsuit against the YSL label, which also includes Young Thug fighting a long series of allegations in the Ricoh case. Label’s frontman dropped his album from jail yesterday business is business.

No other genre of music has seen so much lethal violence, gun use, drug abuse, and police prosecution.