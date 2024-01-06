Why did Brian Moya not come to Real Spain’s preseason?

2024-01-06
royal spain He doesn’t want to repeat the bitter pill that he made apertura 2023 tournamentWhere it could not enter the league out of the first six places in the competition.
Miguel Falero is commanding the ship he left behind Palomo Rodriguez and Jose Valladares, which he also directed in the middle of the competition. However, the Uruguayan dreams of winning his long-awaited 13th Cup.
royal spain Was one of the first clubs to drop the bomb in the transfer market, and that’s why they go all out when recruiting Brian “The Beast” Moya and panamanian Carlos Small in the axis of attack.
At the end of December, the Orangegro team started the preseason. ending With national players when announcing foreign reinforcements.
– When is Brian Moya performing? ,
In the first week of January, Real España presented the signings Carlos Smalls, Sebastian Hernandez, Cristian Calix, Brian Felix, Jim Morrison and Kennedy Rocha.
What was not revealed was brian moyaWith whom there are holidays after playing the Grand Final Olimpia at the Apertura 2023 tournament.
it’s because of that Moya He was not at the start of the Royals preseason. However, Catracho striker, former player Julia of VenezuelaIla will arrive at the Professor team’s headquarters on Monday, January 8, to begin work in full force with her new club.
royal spain have to face CDS life of La Ceiba First day Saturday 20th January at 7pm Sibeno Municipal Stadium For the new tournament of Honduran National League.
