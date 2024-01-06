Why did Brian Moya not come to Real Spain’s preseason?

2024-01-06

royal spain He doesn’t want to repeat the bitter pill that he made apertura 2023 tournamentWhere it could not enter the league out of the first six places in the competition.

Miguel Falero is commanding the ship he left behind Palomo Rodriguez and Jose Valladares, which he also directed in the middle of the competition. However, the Uruguayan dreams of winning his long-awaited 13th Cup.

royal spain Was one of the first clubs to drop the bomb in the transfer market, and that’s why they go all out when recruiting Brian “The Beast” Moya and panamanian Carlos Small in the axis of attack.