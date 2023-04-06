Why did Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield break up?

Currently, Tom Holland and Zendaya, who play Spider-Man and MJ in the new teioso films, are the darling couple of the internet. But between 2011 and 2015, another Spider-Man and his romantic partner were the couple of the moment: Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone (and in 2000 it was Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst).

In 2015, they broke up to the dismay of a huge fandom. According to gossip sites at the time, the reasons were the difficulty of the two in dealing with a long-distance relationship. And it seems to be true, after all, the two continued a friendly relationship after the breakup.

Remember the story of the couple Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield

The two met on the set of the recordings.

In 2010, Emma and Andrew met while filming The Amazing Spider-Man (2012). Andrew played the hero and Emma played his love interest, Gwen Stacy. In November 2011, the first papparazzi photos appeared showing the two going to the cinema and in a cafe, but with nothing confirmed.

Over the next few years, they traveled with a group of friends to Disney to celebrate Andrew’s birthday, toured together promoting The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and supported charitable causes, always showing great affection for each other.

“It’s like a dream to work with him. He’s obviously one of the best actors alive that we have today, I think, and he’s just a remarkable human being.” “I love him so much.”

The couple took a break for months before breaking up

In April 2015, it was reported that the couple had taken a break. Andrew was filming a feature in Taiwan while Emma was working in LA. The following month, they were seen together in Los Angeles, cheering the couple’s fans, but the happiness was short-lived. In October 2015, Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone officially broke up.

Andrew and Emma continued a good relationship

All famous couples say that when they break up, but in Emma and Andrew’s case it’s true. The two were seen together a few times after the breakup and have praised each other more than once in interviews, always showing support for each other’s careers.

Andrew revealed that Emma texted him when rumors surfaced that he would appear in the new Spider-Man movie. She wanted to know if it was true, but Andrew lied. After seeing the movie, she texted him again, joking that he was an asshole.

Emma Stone has been married to Dave McCary (SNL) since 2020 and already had their first child. At the end of last year, there were rumors that Andrew would be with actress Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton), but nothing confirmed.

