Why did Emma Watson, Hermione from Harry Potter, stop acting?

Actress who lived Hermione in the Harry Potter films has not participated in a major production since 2019!



04/23/2023 …

Per



Ygor de Oliveira Ferreira

Emma Watson was marked early on for her role as Hermione Granger in the 8 Harry Potter films. After that, the actress still lived Sam in The advantages of being invisible and more recently in 2019 lived Meg March in lovely women. But what happened to Watson after the release of her latest project and why did the actress not act after those years?

After finishing his work in Harry Potterthe actress decided to study at brown university, since in addition to learning, Watson wanted the experience of being a normal student, something she could not have when she was younger. In the meantime, she also started to become feminist issues activist, often going against JK’s comments. Rowling, creator of Harry Potter.

Watson also fights for climate issuesin partnership with Calvin Klein and Eco Age to create a dress from recyclable plastic bottles, which he used in the Met Gala 2016.

During the pandemic COVID-19Watson took the opportunity to reinforce the importance of taking careavoid leaving home and not spread the virus and in the meantime it has not appeared in any film production. In 2021, rumors began to emerge that Watson had become retireebut Jason Weinberg, his career manager, calmed fans by saying that this was not going to happen. happen at the moment.

Furthermore, in 2022 she was the face of a fragrance campaign by pradacall of paradox. The actress was author, narrator and directorthe one in the ad and drew a lot of attention with the ad video where she directed and also acted.

Despite having said that she is not retired from acting, the actress has no confirmed project until now. For Watson fans, it remains to be seen what his next appearance in theaters will be.

Check also: