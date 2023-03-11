Why did Ludmilla delete photos? Understand the singer’s strategy

Singer Ludmilla deleted photos from Instagram and lit an alert about a popular marketing strategy among artists

The singer Ludmilla (27) took fans by surprise this Friday, the 10th, by deleting all the photos from Instagram. The attitude turned on the warning signal in the admirers, who were waiting for news in the artist’s career. The attitude is part of a popular marketing strategy.

The tactic is widely used among various personalities in the music business. names like Beyonce It is Taylor Swift they’ve already done something like that, leaving followers full of expectations and engaging the name of the muses organically on social networks. Soon after, they announced the projects to come, causing the biggest uproar.

And so Ludmilla did. As a great pop diva, she announced that she was preparing to release her new studio album, Vilã . The project is scheduled to hit digital platforms on March 24th.

In a single publication on Instagram, she released a preview video where she appears with a powerful look. Sensualizing, the wife of Brunna Gonçalves sang an excerpt from a new song and showed that she was willing to occupy the top of the digital charts.

Through stories, Lud also revealed that the album villainess, which will be focused entirely on the pop market, will feature 15 new songs. Two of them were released recently, the highly rated Only one It is I was born to win.

It is worth noting that the artist’s marketing strategy, which drove fans crazy during the day, was also completed with the release of a profile dedicated exclusively to the album.

LUDMILLA’S TRENDY CARNIVAL

In the last month Ludmilla threw herself into the revelry and took advantage of Carnival in the most diverse ways. She paraded as one of the vocalists of the Beija-flor samba school alongside Neguinho do Samba and also with her own block, Fervo da Lud, through the streets of Rio de Janeiro.

The revelry broke public records and ended up causing inconvenience for some fans. One of them was robbed during the parade and the situation left Ludmilla very moved. In her official Twitter profile, the singer said that she would help the girl to recover what she lost.

“What did they take from her? Does anyone know? I want to buy her everything back”commented the singer. “I’m still speechless about all of this. Yesterday making history at Sapucaí and today receiving the affection of so many people who woke up early to come and honor this dream that I once dreamed of alone. I love you and I will never have words to thank you”he added, thanking those who attended his block.