Why did Riot Games limit the number of VCT teams?

As announced months ago, there are 30 teams associated with Riot Games. 30 organizations who compete in the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT). With the passage of time it is likely that we will see new clubs reach these big leagues thanks to the system of Ascension. However, many believe that the franchise system is restrictive considering the large number of professional teams that play shooter from Riot Games.

A few hours ago, John NeedhamPresident of esports at Riot Games, explained everything that happened and what led the company to make such a decision. A number of reasons that made them deliberately limit the number of professional clubs competing in this VCT.

As they explain, the section of esports from Riot Games is one of the most important content of the company. So much so that they argue that three of the six skins All-time best-selling League of Legends games are related to esports. Not only that, but VALORANT packs related to the Champions raised more than 40 million dollars.

Riot gives explanations about the VCT system and its teams

To all of the above they add that they are working to make the digital content of esports be something that generate much more revenue and help the ecosystem continue to grow. After all, we find ourselves with more than 100 teams competing in all leagues of all Riot games. However, considering how many organizations there are, all the revenue received from team-based content is divided in such a way that it hardly helps the organizations.

This led them to make the decision to limit the teams in VCT. The idea is that it is much easier to develop and integrate the content, all in a much safer and more beneficial way for the clubs. Now, Needham hopes that all of these products could eventually fill the void left by some broadcast licenses.

