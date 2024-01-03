Why did the actress spark controversy over the filming of her new series?

Nicole Kidman is back in the series, available on Prime Video from January 26. But even before the broadcast, this program got embroiled in scam.
After the success of big little lies – which will return for the third season, she announced it herself – Nicole Kidman has worked on a new production. His latest project, a series titled immigrants, releases this Friday, January 26 on Prime Video. But even before the broadcast date was given, this series was surrounded by a big scam. Actually, the filming ofimmigrants It took place in Hong Kong in 2021 at a time when the Covid pandemic was still wreaking havoc across Asia and the rest of the world. Local media then condemned the Australian actress for not following confinement rules. According to him, Nicole Kidman had traveled from Sydney to Hong Kong for the film without respecting the week-long confinement order imposed on Australian travellers.
Nicole Kidman receives a pass from the Hong Kong government
As the controversy escalated, Hong Kong’s Ministry of Trade and Economy had to clarify things in August 2021. Nicole Kidman got official permission not to limit herself. A preferential treatment that greatly upset the country’s residents and all those who had to follow strict rules to travel there, regardless of their status. The actress has never clarified this personally.
what is the new series about immigrants ,
exit ofimmigrants Will they suffer loss from this controversy? It is certain that the presence of Nicole Kidman, both in the roles of producer and lead actress, has the power to propel this series to the top of the most watched programs on Prime Video in the next weeks. immigrants Tells the story of three migrant women in Hong Kong. Margaret, played by Nicole Kidman, is the victim of a terrible tragedy. An experience that binds the three women together and also puts a great strain on their personal lives. A six-part series directed by Lulu Wang and based on the novel by Janice YK Lee, MigrantReleased in 2018 and for which Amazon immediately purchased the adaptation rights.
