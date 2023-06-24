Why didn’t Taylor Swift go to Belgium on her European tour?

In March, the American pop star embarked on her first tour in five years, Era-Travel. A show in which she plays no less than 44 songs during a set of over three hours. The singer announced her tour as “a journey through all her musical eras”. Swift performed 52 shows in the United States, but promised to add more international dates soon.

“Sorry, hi, I have something to say,” Swift announced on Instagram Monday evening. “I can’t wait to see so many of you next year Eras Tour Must be seen during these new international dates!” In 2024 she will perform in Europe, including the United Kingdom, Spain, Portugal, France, Germany and the Netherlands.

So Belgian fans will have to travel to neighboring countries, as a route to our country is not on the agenda. Their last concert in Belgium dates back to 2011, when they performed at the Vorst National. This is Swift’s only Belgian show to date. A concert at the Werchter Boutique in 2020 was cancelled.

“For production reasons, she will only come to Amsterdam,” says concert organizer Greenhouse Talent. King Bowdoin Stadium did not turn out to be an option. “The stage had to be on the smaller side and this is not possible in Brussels because of the noise from the neighbourhood.”