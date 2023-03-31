Why do the mothers of the biggest ‘gamers’ in Brazil sneak into their live broadcasts? | International

Finding a different way to teach children the importance of a balanced diet and how to take probiotics to promote proper intestinal health can be complicated or boring. How to send this message through your codes and immersing yourself in your universe? Sanofi’s Enterogermina, a brand of probiotics, came up with an original idea: resorting to the mothers of some of the streamers most influential and turn them into avatars identical to them to infiltrate games and capture the agency of their gamer children.

Under the name of ‘Ready Player Mon’, the campaign highlights the threats of typical gamer diets. And the mothers of influencers as Nobruincluded in the Forbes 30 under 30 list (with 30 million followers), scorpions and lipao, who were surprised when they saw the avatars of their fathers and mothers appear in the middle of their streams. The mothers met their children in front of hundreds of thousands of followers on the platforms of Twitch, YouTube, TikTok and Facebook.

“Our product has been on the market for half a century and part of its success is due not only to its quality, but also to the innovative -and scientific- ways in which it has maintained its relationship with society as an ally of health. We are taking advantage of all the opportunities that the virtual world gives us to improve health and spread the importance of personal care regardless of age”, said MArília Zanoli, director of marketing for consumer healthcare at Sanofi Brazil.

For maximum impact, and that wow effect, the mothers were trained to play Minecraft, Fortnite, Complexo, Sims 4, Roblox, and Zepeto. Brazil, as one of the most important gambling markets in the world with almost 90 million gamerswas the best option for MRM Spain, the brand’s global partner, and Sanofi’s Enterogermina, to lead this effort to disseminate the importance of healthy eating habits and their impact on digestive health, generating conversation among the gamer community.

“This activation is proof that the healthcare sector is full of opportunities. With “Ready Player Mom”, mothers were able to meet their children in full play and created a space where Enterogermina had the opportunity to communicate with a new generation of consumers”, explained Félix del Valle, chief creative officer of MRM Spain.