Why does a pound of cheese sell for up to 130 cordobas in Nicaragua?

While cattlemen in some areas of Nicaragua are angry at the departure of Lala, the Mexican group that collected most of the milk they produced, this absence has led to an increase in artisanal and semi-industrial cheese production. In the Chontales and some areas of the Río San Juan, cattlemen complain that collectors pay 60 to 65 cordobas per gallon of milk, while middlemen continue to keep about half of the 130 cordobas per pound of price. Is average. Cheese is the main complement to gallopinto, a basic food in the daily diet of most Nicaraguans.

According to livestock leaders, currently the company that bought the Mexican Lala plants has concentrated the collection of milk in an area called Via Lactea, which includes at least four municipalities, Muy Muy, Matiguas and Río Blanco which borders Matagalpa. and Paivas. In the Autonomous Region of the Southern Caribbean Coast (RACCS).

While in the Chontales and the region of Río San Juan, Centrolac and the Salvadoran company Nilac, which makes the cheese, increased the amount of collection, although not to the level of Lala, but they buy only from large collections, which according to the producers are from the plants. Keep the price they get for about half that. This has led to an increase in the amount of cheese production, which remains at about 70 cordobas per pound in the mountain passes of the region.

Mific prices the cheese at CS$80.00 per pound

According to reports from the Ministry of Development, Industry and Commerce (Mific), during 2021, when the upward inflation cycle began due to the devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the price of cheese averaged 50.16 cordobas per pound. In 2022 it rose to 66.39 cordobas per pound, last year it rose to 79.88 cordobas and in the last week of February 2024 it reached 88.51 cordobas per pound. This means that in two years it increased by 38.35 cordobas per pound, or more than a dollar.

Over the same period, according to the MIFIC report, the price for wholesalers in 2021 averaged 4,662.84 cordobas per quintal; This increased to 6,302.19 cordobas in 2022; Last year it rose to 7,658.15 cordobas and in the last week of February it rose to 8,390.64 cordobas.

Livestock leaders, who declined to be identified for fear of retribution, clarify that the price quoted by MIFIC is the price paid by middlemen to producers in the producing areas, from where they distribute it to the markets of Managua and other cities. Let’s bring for. country, or to export it to El Salvador. In fact, he claims that in the Chontales and Rio San Juan area a pound of cheese costs about 70 cordobas per pound. But in cities like Matagalpa, Jinotega and Las Segovias, it ranges between 80 and 130 cordobas (between $2.18 and $3.54) per pound, depending on the quality.

Inide says one pound of cheese costs CS$132.91

That is why producers regret that, as is traditionally the case, it is the middlemen who keep the biggest profits, since they pay the producer almost half of the 130 cordobas per pound that some final consumers currently pay in many cities of the country. Pay in.

Producers say consumer prices prevailing in some areas of the country match those included by the National Institute for Development Information (INIDE) in its monthly report on the price of products in the basic basket. According to these reports, the average price of dried cheese in January was 132.91 cordobas per pound, a value that represents an increase of 2.67 cordobas compared to 130.24 cordobas, which averaged in December last year, according to these reports. According to Enide, during 2021, when the post-pandemic inflation crisis began, the average price of a pound of cheese was 86.93, so when compared to 132.91 in January 2024, this represents an increase of 45.98 cordobas per pound .

These prices mean that some Nicaraguans pay more for cheese produced in their country than for foreigners, as Nicaragua’s Single Window for Foreign Trade (VUCEN), formerly Setrex, reported in January of the year. Between January and September in the past, the country received an average of $4.97 for each kilo of cheese placed on the international market, or $2.26 for each pound, while traders in Nicaragua sell it for up to $3.54 per pound.

Collectors and cheese makers benefit

Walter Lima, president of the Cattlemen’s Association of the Municipality of El Corral (in Chontales), explains that the closure of the purchase of a large part of the dairy production in the area by the Mexican Lala is having a great impact on them as are the collectors, Nicaraguan and Salvadoran and Guatemalan cheese producers. Taking advantage of the situation.

“Salvador and Guatemala are people who are dedicated to making cheese and they are taking advantage of us, they are paying us rates of 60 and 64 cordobas per gallon for milk. We are talking about 16 cordobas per liter and since there is no one to compete for milk production anymore, they take advantage. The Guatemalans are cheese makers who come every summer and join the already established plants, mainly Salvadorans who have the largest cheese productions in the area,” Lima says.

Furthermore, he confirmed that after Lala’s departure, the Nicaraguan Centrolac and the Salvadoran NILAC have increased collections, but this does not compensate for what was lost. Furthermore, these companies only buy from large warehouses and although they are paid about 120 cordobas per gallon of milk, the warehouses pay half that price to the producer. Therefore, at this time it is more profitable to make cheese and sell it to middlemen who pay them between 65 and 70 cordobas for each pound.

Collectors pay half for milk

“Collectors and cheese makers take advantage of us because we are a divided association, everyone gets their own way. It is then up to each producer to find a solution by selling their milk at the best price. For example, in the El Corral area, some producers sell their milk to cheese makers who pay 75 cordobas per gallon, others sell directly to nearby consumers and turn the remaining production into yogurt and cheese, “producers. The leader tells.

It should be remembered that on an average one gallon of milk is required to make one pound of cheese or curd, that is, the manufacturer receives for one gallon of milk almost the same amount as for one pound of curd or cheese. However, they explain that by converting it into milk or yogurt they save the cost of taking it to stores every day, where they also test it so that if they fail, they reduce the price and even Even throw it away.

In addition, since the farms do not have refrigeration equipment, transformation is done daily, and once or twice a week they invest in transporting the cheese or curd to mountain passes and other places where they sell it to middlemen.

Lima and the producers, who asked not to be identified, regret that the middlemen who distribute the cheese both locally and internationally keep most of the profits from the business. They are also concerned that it is becoming increasingly difficult for Nicaraguans to purchase a pound of cheese, a product that has traditionally complemented the diet of Nicaraguan households, where meat consumption has become an increasingly inaccessible luxury Which they can enjoy only on very rare occasions. ,