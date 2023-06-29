Why does this debris fascinate us so much?

Apart from the captain, there are four passengers on board the missing submarine Titan. They paid $250,000 (over 229,000 euros) for an eight-day expedition to the wreck of the Titanic. What is the reason for the continued fascination with this famous cruise ship?

Isabel Banke

On April 27, 1865, the steamer Sultana exploded on the American Mississippi River. An estimated 1,800 people died in the water that day, making it the worst maritime disaster in American history.

Half a century later, the ocean liner Lusitania, which was briefly the largest and fastest passenger ship in the world, was sunk by the Germans. Twelve hundred passengers from New York failed to reach Liverpool. That same year, Eastland capsized on the Chicago River. The lifeboats on board proved useless.

countless books and movies



Yet it is the sinking of the Titanic that is etched in the collective memory. It was in fact the disaster, which occurred in 1912 and killed nearly 1,500 people, that spawned countless books, TV specials and movies. Ireland, where the ship left for America, has both exhibits about the Titanic and entire museums about the disaster. The Ocean Gate Expedition Company is also organizing tourist expeditions to the Titanic wreck from 2021.

The captain and four passengers of the submarine Titan were on one such trip when it went missing in the Atlantic Ocean (the search is progressing with difficulty, according to the US Coast Guard; the group may survive on onboard oxygen until Thursday afternoon). Tourists shelled out $250,000 to catch a glimpse of the Titanic.

lots of question marks



Film is of course a factor. Titanic From late 1997, the worldwide box office boomed for months. The romantic drama won eleven Oscars and gave a huge boost to the careers of lead actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. But writer-director James Cameron didn’t accidentally overlook the Titanic’s disastrous maiden voyage: The shipwreck had already captured the imagination before the film.

The many question marks associated with the tragedy contribute to this. How is it possible that the world’s largest cruise ship at the time, which was considered unsinkable, still sank to the bottom of the ocean? Were the limits of modern technology pushed too proudly? It is clear that the Titanic collided with an ice floe, but how this happened is still unclear. One expert says that the radio operator forgot to give a warning, another theory mentions the low quality of materials used during the construction of the ship.

In addition, several prominent figures were killed in the disaster, including real estate magnate John Jacob Astor IV (of the Waldorf Astoria Hotel) and the very wealthy Benjamin Guggenheim. Class still played a major role on the Titanic, which was reflected in the size and layout of the cabins, the quality of the food, but also in the chances of survival. Lifeboats were missing from the third class deck.

social unrest



This disaster started a period of social change. The Titanic crashed on its way from the Old World to the New World, where meritocratic ideals held sway. Shortly before World War I, a desire for that type of equality emerged slowly but surely in Europe as well. That social unrest was partly fueled by the sinking of the Titanic.

Perhaps there is also a somewhat morbid reason that is understandable. The Sultana and the other ships mentioned were wrecked in the water and quickly sank. For example, the ocean liner Lusitania disappeared under water within eighteen minutes. The Titanic’s crew were given two hours and forty minutes to get off the sinking ship, and most probably knew that it would not be saved.

That very fact fascinates, makes people wonder what they would have done in that situation. Perhaps this could also be the reason why the missing submarine Titan is now getting so much attention around the world.