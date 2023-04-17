Why doesn’t Megan Fox make more movies?

Actress Megan Fox, who has already shone in giant franchises such as Transformers It is Ninja Turtles and has starred in films such as Hell Girlaroused the public’s curiosity after an apparent “disappearance” from the world of cinema.

Many theories involving the name of the actress have emerged on the internet, either because of her disagreement with filmmaker Michael Bay or because of her eccentric relationship with musician Machine Gun Kelly (who went through a recent crisis), which aim to justify the removal of the actress.

But in reality, there is no separation at all. Simply, Megan is no longer involved with the blockbusters in which she always appeared, but the actress remains active in her career, having participated in at least 4 productions in the last year, among them Have a Good Fight It is taurusboth produced by his partner, Colson Baker (or Machine Gun Kelly).

Even in 2018, Megan invested to act as a producer and screenwriter for a documentary miniseries called Mysteries of Humanity with Megan Fox, presented by her. In production, she travels the world to investigate some of the most enduring mysteries that plague scientists and archaeologists to this day.

This year, the actress will even appear in another blockbuster in her career, participating in the cast of The Expendables 4the famous franchise idealized by Sylvester Stallone that brings together big names in action cinema.

More projects from Megan Fox

In addition to the new sequence of The Expendablesthe actress is involved in two more projects, according to her page on the IMDb website, both in pre-production and with no expected arrival in theaters at the time of this publication.

The first is Naya – The Legend of the Golden Dolphin (in free translation), an animation that presents the adventures of a dolphin named Naya and her mission to save the Earth. Fox stars in the voice acting alongside such stars as Gerard Butler, Kate Winslet and Elliot Page.

Another project is science fiction subservience, which follows a struggling father who buys a home robot to help take care of his home and family. However, the machine will begin to gain consciousness and become deadly.