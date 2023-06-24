Why doesn’t Taylor Swift give concerts in Belgium? music

musicParis. Madrid. London. Milan. Amsterdam. Taylor Swift (33) is hitting almost every major European city with her Erause tour, but there was no good news for Belgian Swifties yesterday. Staying in our country is not an option, as the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels is not on the bill. “We tried, but concerts in Belgium are not an option.”

“For production reasons, she will only come to Amsterdam,” says concert organizer Greenhouse Talent. “The stage had to be on the smaller side and this is not possible in Brussels because of the noise from the neighbourhood.”

Belgian fans who want to see the American in action in real life will have to head to Amsterdam or another European city in the region in 2024. It doesn’t seem like we can expect Taylor Swift at any other place in our country. “You never know, but it’s really about an arena tour,” says the Greenhouse talent.

In March, Taylor Swift began her first tour in five years. A show in which she plays no less than 44 songs during a set of over three hours. The singer announced her tour at the time as “a journey through all her musical ages”. She plays songs from all her albums. Swift performed 52 shows in the United States, but promised to add more international dates soon. Last Tuesday the time finally came, but unfortunately there was no good news for the singer’s Belgian fans. In turn, Swift’s followers also expressed their displeasure on social media. “Hello, set up dates in Belgium”, “Why isn’t she coming to Belgium?” and “Actually, everyone who had tickets for Taylor at the Werchter Boutique 2020 should be able to get tickets now” are just a few of the many online reactions.

Unlike other countries such as Spain and Italy, American singers visit Amsterdam twice. For example, Swift will be at Johan Cruyff Arena on July 5 and 6. So Belgian and Dutch fans of the ‘Lover’ singer have a slightly better chance of seeing their idol at work. Although it will still be a struggle for a place. If you’d like to watch Taylor in action, you must register in advance. Those who are lucky will receive a code on July 5 that grants access to official ticket sales. Ticket sales for the concerts in Amsterdam will continue on July 12. And even then it will be exciting. We expect demand to exceed tickets available.

