Why doesn’t Taylor Swift make much money?

Paul Krugman

Like almost every other country, Sweden has been experiencing high inflation lately. Consumer prices have risen 9.7 percent over the past year, driven by a number of factors: major spending to support households during the pandemic, supply disruptions due to Covid, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and… Beyoncé.

Serious. Beyonce’s world tour kicked off in Sweden last month. The influx of visitors to her first two concerts led to a temporary increase in hotel and restaurant prices, large enough to impact overall Swedish inflation. I haven’t read any similar articles about that other concert, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Taylor Swift’s concerts spur a hotel and restaurant boom in the cities where she performs.

Why is live music such a big business? The real issue here is why Taylor Swift isn’t making more money than she already is. As an innate cynic, I’m inclined to attribute her fame to marketing hype, but the sad truth is that she is a very talented songwriter and musician with a remarkable stage presence. Even If You’re Not a Fan, You Have to Admit They Are the real deal Is.

Yet there are many talented artists. Why do only a few earn so much? There is a standard economic theory about this, laid out in a famous article by economist Sherwin Rosen, economics of superstars, Rosen argued that modern technology meant that the potential reach of artists was much greater than when live performance was the only way to entertain an audience, so that a musician (or, in his example, a comedian) who was slightly better – or perceived as such – then his or her rivals could earn large sums of money by appearing in the mass media, selling records, and so on.

On the face of it, that’s not happening to Swift or Beyoncé. They make huge amounts of money, not from record or streaming royalties, but from concerts. Musicians have always made their money mainly from tours; This was true even in the CD era, when record companies made a lot of money but gave little to artists. This is even more true now in this age of streaming.

But one live performance is not the other; Ticket sales for each of Swift’s concerts have been estimated at US$11–12 million. What technology can explain this? microphone! This makes it possible for an artist to perform live for thousands of people. With advanced sound systems, they ensure that fans actually hear the musicians at stadium and arena concerts. (These systems had not been finalized when the Beatles performed their famous Shea Stadium concert, which was largely inaudible, barely above screeching.)

Glamorous tours by musical superstars are nothing new. They go back at least as far back as the 1950s – the 1850s, when Jenny Lind, ‘the Swedish Nightingale’, toured America under the auspices of none other than PT Barnum. Lind performed 95 concerts, selling tickets for over $700,000 or more than $7,000 per concert.

This may not sound like much, and Lind received far less than that – most of it went into PT Barnum’s pocket. (Swift, who is also a very good business person, reportedly receives more Compared to ticket sales, because promoters also expected a lot of revenue from merchandise.) But since consumer prices around 1850 were one fortieth of what they are today, Lind’s ticket revenue was less trivial than you might think.

In dollar terms, per capita GDP is currently about 600 times what it was around 1850. If you look at per capita income, each Lind concert today would bring in about $4.5 million.

Swift’s concerts earn more than double that. But why not more? Eventually, Lind performed in a concert hall that had to be small enough for people to hear an untrained (trained) human voice; Swift fills the stadium to 50,000 or more people.

So, as I said, the real question is why isn’t Swift making more money.

One answer could be that simply the size of the venues meant that Swift tickets were not as rare as Lind tickets were at the time, although this point is negated by the fact that the US population today is much smaller than it was in 1850. It is big.

Another, and I suspect the better, answer is that live concerts now play a more limited role than they did 170 years ago. Back then they were the only way to listen to music, or at least have music performed commercially. Today, music, including videos of live performances, is universally available. Live concerts are still a special experience; He is one of the greatest joys in my life. But its demand is less than before.

In any case, in addition to her music, Swift gives us food for thought — a reminder that the effects of technological progress can be more complex than you think and that the technologies that matter most may not be what you suspect. Are.

This article was originally published in the new York Times,