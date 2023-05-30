Why every woman can decide for herself how to dress

a woman’s ankle wear rambling And oversized She is seen as very masculine in clothing, with words like ‘slut’ and ‘slut’ flying around her if she chooses to show too much skin. It seems it never gets better. Famous women in particular have to deal with this kind of judgment because behind a protective layer called ‘the internet’ many people dare to say more than face to face,

‘Bombshell Beauty’ Is Back, And We Have A Warning>

too masculine, too feminine

billie eilish is one of them celebrities who has had to deal with comments about her clothing style since the beginning of her career, The Grammy-winning singer was barely 15 when she became famous and the comments about her body started pouring in. The young girl decided to err on the side of caution and wore nothing but loose, loose-fitting clothing for the first few years of her career. In a Calvin Klein campaign in 2019, he revealed the reason behind this: “No one can have such an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath.” When she showed a different side of herself on the cover of British Vogue in June 2021, clad in a skimpy bodice and thoroughly feminine, she was quickly denounced as a ‘hypocrite’. She reacted strongly at the time: ‘Showing your body and your skin – or not at all – should not be an important decision for anyone as a person.’

let the women be

Now 21-year-old Eilish has once again become a victim of lewd comments about her changing clothes style. The older she gets, the more feminine she tends to dress. In her Instagram stories, she calls on her followers to stop commenting on how a woman dresses. “For the first five years of my career, I was really wiped out for acting and dressing and was constantly being told I’d be ‘hot’ if I acted more like a woman. Now I’m more Am comfortable enough to dress feminine and wear skimpy clothes, and you tell me I’ve changed and demand attention.’ She makes it clear that one need not exclude the other.”I can be both versions, let the women be.” Listen listen

No value judgment of ‘masculine’ or ‘feminine’



It also happens the other way around: stars like Harry Styles and Sam Smith who choose to dress stereotypically feminine receive loads of criticism. Wearing a pink boa or crop top will take away their ‘masculinity’. Billie Eilish would also make a good argument for that kind of comment. Everyone should dress the way they want, whether it’s a loose and baggy uniform or a skimpy outfit and lots of make-up.