Why Everyone Uses Colored Stick-On Tattoos As Eyeliner Now





Are you going to a festival soon? Then you’ve probably been talking to your girlfriends for weeks about what you’re going to wear. But apart from a good outfit, you can also complement your look perfectly with a great makeup look. We’ve found the perfect eyeliner look you’ll actually want to try!

butterfly wings

Trends are constantly changing on Tiktok. Festival makeup looks are ruling our For You page right now, and we get inspired a lot. For example, butterfly eyeliner is one of our favorites and we show you how to create the look. The look is often colorful and has a subtle version, which Hailey Bieber does perfectly warm has become, has assumed a more distinct form. The butterfly theme is taken quite literally here. All you need is colored eyeshadow, eyeliner, and stick-on tattoos.

You know, those temporary tattoos you used to stick to your skin with a wet cloth. These would undoubtedly be butterflies. The idea is to cut the butterflies in half and glue them to the corners of your eyes. Create a beautiful eyeshadow look and your festival makeup look is complete Ready,

@_.madhur_ I’m ordering my Halloween now 👻 #makeup #butterflymakeup #floralmakeup #temporarytattoos ♬ World’s Smallest Violin – AJR

colored eyeliner

Of course you can also go for a more subtle makeup look. Colored eyeliner and eyeliner with shapes are suitable for this. You would never guess, but Action sells it for only 1.20 Euros. The eyeliner has a stamp with a shape on one side and an eyeliner brush on the other. Is it for the kids or is it for the action In We don’t care about festivals. You can buy heart-stamp pink eyeliner, moon blue or star-orange eyeliner here. It also has a slight sheen. Ideal for the festive season and budget-friendly too as far as we are concerned.

@sterrebacker Ahhhhh can’t wait to bring it up to coldplay #fyp #foryou #runtoaction #viral ♬ One Kiss Eleven Was Never There – Farizki