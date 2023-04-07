Why Faker is Messi, Maradona and Pelé together

On Faker’s 10th anniversary as a player, we take a look at which footballers can compare to the League of Legends GOAT.

10 years have passed since the professional debut of Faker, the best player in the history of League of Legends. The Unbeatable Demon King was in charge of dominating the game throughout all these years with three titles and two finals in Worlds, Riot Games’ MOBA competition par excellence. But not only that: Faker was the protagonist of the most epic moments making the spectacular something everyday.

For soccer fans who like LoL, it is usually normal to compare the game with the sport. Something I think is that Faker is Maradona, Pelé and Messi together But why?

In every sport or esport there is a debate about who was the greatest exponent of the discipline. There are almost always different opinions, where the title of GOAT (greatest of all time, that is, the best of all time), is disputed between various personalities who dominated their respective eras. In chess it happens with Magnus Carlsen, Gary Kasparov, Bobby Fischer, among others. In basketball it happens with Michael Jordan, Lebron James and Kobe Bryant. while in Counter Strike it is disputed by DEVICE, S1MPLE and GET_RIGHT.

Well, in soccer, the most popular sport of all time that moves huge masses of fans throughout the world, there is a heated debate about the GOAT. The greatest exponents are three: Messi, Maradona and Pelé (please, Cristiano fans, abstain). Each of them has characteristics found in the League of Legends GOAT, which unlike the other disciplines is only one: Faker.

Before I compare Korean with each of them, I want to clarify a couple of things. To draw parallels between soccer and LoL, it must be considered that the former has more than 100 years of history while the latter barely has 13 seasons. In addition, it must be taken into account that the soccer World Cups are between countries and are played every four years, while the League of Legends Worlds are played every season between esports clubs. Now with this on the table, we can begin to compare them.

Faker is Pele

Faker is the Pelé of League of Legends mainly due to the fact that he has three World Cups on his back, just like the Brazilian star. That’s the first obvious similarity. But the Demon King also has the particularity of having emerged world champion at an early age. The crazy thing is that both had exactly the same number of years lived: 17. Although there is a difference and that is that Faker is still active looking for his fourth World Cup.

They don’t just have similarities in numbers. But both were also very innovative for how young sports were at the time. Pelé was a vanguard more than anything because of his technique and his great size.. his rivals were afraid to face him because he was literally a bull. He crushed you.

For his part, Faker did not innovate with his physique, since it matters little within the Summoner’s Rift, but he did it from tactics and strategy. Faker into a trendsetter, a player who wasn’t afraid to search and find out where he could find a way to break the meta and challenge preconceived notions about how the game should be played.

But not only did he innovate early in his career, he continued to create and evolve his style of play to suit what his meta (and his team) needed most. That is what leads me to compare him with the last great player that football gave us.

Faker is Messi

Faker is Messi more than anything for making the extraordinary seem ordinary. Both managed to stay over the years at the highest competitive level by being the best. Obviously, with better and worse years, but they always kept fighting for titles, making big plays and winning everything that can be won.

It became normal for a player to dodge three or four in one move each game, to always make a perfect assist, to score 50 goals a year, and at 35 years old to have been the best player in a World Cup in which his team came out champion.

As it also happened to us, in an esport in which the average retirement age of the players is 24 years, that one of 26 reaches a final as a clear favorite, giving us magical plays in each instance. Although Deft’s fall against DRX was epic, the side of the coin could easily have fallen to the side of T1, a team to which he has been faithful from its beginnings to this day, as Messi wanted to do with Barcelona, ​​although Joan Laporta did not allow it.

But if we talk about magic we have to talk about the Cosmic Kite.

Faker is Maradona

Faker is Maradona, because both are magic. Without a doubt, it was the most difficult for me to compare it with of the three, but there is a table where only Diego and Faker eat together. Both were protagonists of the most memorable individual plays of all time.

Diego in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico left the English scattered to create a work of art, immortalized with the voice of Victor Hugo Morales.

Faker also carried out a maneuver, the most memorable in the history of League of Legends, although he did not do it in a World Cup, but in the LCK when it was indisputably the most competitive league.

The story takes place in 2013, in game 5 of the LCK Summer Finals between the KT Bullets and SKT T1. In the past, if a playoff series made it to game 5, the game was played Blind Pick style, meaning both teams could end up picking the same champions. As fate would have it, we have two Zeds piloted by Ryu and Faker respectively. The game culminated in the victory of T1 and the historic “Faker, what was that?” by Erik ‘DoA’ Lonnquist.

Faker is Maradona, Pelé and Messi

With the three soccer players he shares his impact in the popularization of his sport. Faker has been a great ambassador for League of Legends, helping to popularize the game around the world with his skill and mastery of the game.

In addition, it could be mentioned that both Pelé and Messi and Maradona are players who have left a legacy in the sport beyond their individual achievements and statistics. They have been an inspiration to generations of footballers and have influenced the way the sport is played and understood. Similarly, Faker has been a role model for many League of Legends players, and his legacy in the game and in esports in general is sure to live on for a long time.

Faker, like the three greatest players of all time, is an icon and reference for his country. This April 6th he turned 10 playing professionally. Will this also be the year in which he wins his fourth world title?