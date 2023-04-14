why in Dust2 there is a graffiti of someone carrying four AWP (that you will not see again)

Launching in 1999 as a Half-Life mod, Counter-Strike has been around for almost a quarter of a century now, long enough to collect plenty of lore. And it is that they have passed through the Valve game lots of playersalthough few as iconic as the eSports team Fnaticprotagonist of this story.

If you are not a big fan of the electronic sports scene, you should know that fnatic is a London-based eSports organization that has a large number of gamers under its wing. worldwide. From League of Legends to even FIFA, one of its most famous divisions is that of Counter-Strike.

This was founded in 2004, but it didn’t achieve notoriety in the field until 2006, where it began to solidify itself as one of the teams to consider when it comes to serious Counter-Strike: Source competitions. Although it is true that over time its relevance has plummeted, for several years they left a big mark in the history of CS competitions.

Was in 2015 when the team faced EnVyUs (currently known as Team Envy) during the final of ESL One of Cologne, in a match that would go down in history as one of the most iconic in the entire competitive landscape of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Nearly two hours of top-level competition between two titans of the scene had the entire world on the edge of their seats.







Splitting the match between two maps, the first half took place on the well-known de_dust2, one of the most iconic levels in the entire history of Counter-Strike, which came with its first installment and has remained relevant even to date. that was where magic happened and we saw one of the most impressive and memetic moments in the history of eSports, Counter-Strike and the ESL.

When Fnatic was leading 17-15, they wanted to unbalance their rivals with a strategy that left everyone as confused as amazed. Equipping your team with 4 AWPs, a weapon normally known for being very risky as well as powerful, the legendary move was brewed. That 4 out of 5 participants equipped it was, to say the least, risky and, above all, unorthodox, and this was part of what made this moment in a genius

Not knowing how to counter this, Team Envy players they fell one by one and they lost the round, something that predicted the outcome of the game. Fnatic won ESL One that year, and Valve were so impressed by the bizarre and already iconic strategy that they they decided to immortalize it within the game itself. To do this, they added a graffiti with 4 AWPs to de_dust2 that became a myth within the community.

Unfortunately, when the new versions of the CS:GO maps arrived, it didn’t take long for players to realize that the painting with 4 AWPs was no longer part of the stage, something that the players did not love. Despite the fact that the moment is legendary, Valve wants to leave room for future legends, and that is why it decided not to keep it in the facelift that the level suffered.

Despite this somewhat sad ending, the play of the 4 AWPs has remained as history of CS:GO and eSports in general, in addition to one of the highest moments of the entire career of Fnatic and its members. What crazy things await us with the arrival of Counter-Strike 2? Time will tell.

In 3D PC Games | Like Money Heist, but with Counter-Strike skins: $700,000 disappears in another historic cyber-robbery