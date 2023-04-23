Why is an LEC finalist left without a place at MSI 2023?

The success of the Kings League is an example as curious as it is ideal to explain why a European team finalist of the LEC of League of Legends you will not be competing among the best in the world at MSI 2023a carte blanche open to innovation, tests and an exercise in consistency where for now the old continent is the only one to risk waiting for the rest of the international leagues.

Risking, innovating and dying on the shore, this natural evolution of the LEC in this 2023 is one more expression of how to take steps forward with multiple quotes generating debates like that of the next international competition, because within its minuscule scale compared to what the Kings League has been in relation to football, the European LoL league has looked askance at its competitors and has decided to jump into the void, and everything has consequences.

Without changing rules or removing players or adding cards with extra abilities, the LEC has decided this season to gamble with a remodeling to include three splits with a totally different system from the one known to the community up to now, a triple somersault with repercussions on the audience, on following the matches of the most and least important teams and above all on the international clash.

The closeness with the MSI 2023 and the classification of top teams from around the world places Europe in a strange position, since the LEC already adds two splits this season, so those who qualify for the international tournament come from the sum of points from the success of each club , and of course, the two finalists of the recent split will not be present despite their state of form.

G2 Esports’ triumph in February in the first split of the year now clashes with the poor form of the samurai, but the logic of mathematics places it in MSI 2023 alongside the champion of the LEC grand final, and That reflection will be left out of the international format or MAD Lions or Team BDS.

This risk of taking the competition further in style and form has its pros and cons depending on whether you are from KOI, G2 Esports or MAD Lions once the competition is over, but what is clear is that all the major international leagues take their teams stronger while Europe will send a club far from its best form, and that should be noted in the crack… not to mention the break of teams that have been quite eliminated.

The real question in this situation is if Riot Games will make the decision globally to equate the expansion of split from Europe to other regionsbecause that is when the opportunities for all teams will be equal regardless of what was seen before or after, although it does not seem easy for all systems considering the difference between leagues such as the LPL, the LEC or the LDL.