Why is it better to run slowly?

Running slowly can be as (or more) effective than running fast for weight loss. / Photo: Pexels.

You usually go for a walk every day to compensate for the hours spent sitting at work. And since you’re already an expert walker, you figure it’s time to kick another gear into your exercise routine. Running will greatly improve the health of your heart and lungs. But it is not necessary to increase the speed too much. In fact, low-intensity running, or what is similar, «run slowly», There are more health benefits than breaking speed records.

The Olympics are just around the corner and all the top athletes are intensifying their training cycles to reach Paris in optimal condition. As the Olympic motto says, “Faster, higher, stronger.” But “fast” doesn’t always have to be “that” fast. Something that the leading athletes themselves know well, whose high-intensity exercises represent only 20% of their training.

It will improve your aerobic capacity

Personal trainer, Adrian Gonzalez, explains that “Although we believe that consistent sprinting gets us into shape very quickly, the truth is that it is unfavorable, And physically unforgivable.

So much so that, as the runners themselves say, “Run slow to run fast.” The slower you run, equally small Tiredness, hence the distance covered in each session will be greater. The result, says the expert, is that “we will increase our aerobic capacity, which is absolutely essential for high-intensity running.”

you’ll hurt less

Science has made it absolutely clear. A study from Agder University concluded that runners who incorporate slow running into their daily routine have a closer edge than those who abuse the speed. five times more In their aerobic capacity.

All this without forgetting that running is a high-impact exercise that puts a lot of stress on tendons, muscles and joints. Even more speedy, “What?” increased risk of injury Muscular and skeletal,” says Adrian Rodriguez. Also remember that “the faster you run, the longer your stride, which increases the chance of sprains or injuries.” Sprain,

you will lose more weight

One of the goals you run for is to lose weight. And the faster you walk, the more calories you burn. So, doesn’t running slowly help eliminate those extra kilos? Well the truth is that yes, and it can also happen more efficient than running fast When it comes to making peace with scale.

it is estimated that half hour run at medium speed Burns approximately 350 calories. In case of slow jogging this burning is about 250 calories.

However, experts highlight, “Running at a slower pace reduces fatigue, so the exercise duration will be longer.” For example, up to an hour, and they may burn over 500 calories per semester.

you will live longer

Another reason, and this is very important: running slowly will help you live longer. Research from Frederiksberg Hospital in Copenhagen found that the risk of premature death The behavior of fast runners is practically the same as that of sedentary people, and this risk is less in runners running at medium-slow speeds.

How to start

Therefore, it is better to run at a pace that is not too strenuous. If you’re a beginner, Adrian Gonzalez recommends “starting with sessions Ten minutes In which you alternate between walking at a good pace for 60 seconds and running for 60 seconds, so that later the walking time is limited and the jogging time is increased.

This way, you’ll gain resistance and spend ten minutes walking consistently, eventually increasing its duration – no more than five additional minutes per week.

If you’re an expert runner, run slower

do as ProsMaintain an easy pace for 80% of your runs and skip most of your runs Effort For example, for the remaining 20%, do a short sprint or quickly climb a hill.