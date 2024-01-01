Why is Jeff Bezos buying more houses since moving to Miami?

jeff bezosFounder of Amazon and one of the richest people in the world, has expanded its presence in Indian CreekMiami, with the recent acquisition of two mansions for a total of $147 million.

The island, known as the “Billionaires’ Bunker”, is an exclusive enclave for tycoons and celebrities, characterized by its high security, privacy and opulence.

Bezos’ interest in investing in properties in the region is in line with the trend of “bunkermaxing”, a phenomenon which, according to infobaeIt is characterized by the accumulation of assets in the hands of billionaires as a strategy to strengthen their privacy and personal security.

This trend isn’t limited to Miami, as prominent celebrities Mark Zuckerberg They have adopted similar tactics in other privileged places such as Hawaii.

Indian Creek’s transformation is evident, with a clear exclusion of the rich in favor of the ultra-rich, reflecting the growing social divide in the region.

Rising home prices and rapid inflation are the result of this dynamic, reflecting the concentration of capital and influence in such areas, which is attractive to those seeking to avoid higher taxes in Democratic states.

Florida has become a favorite destination for those seeking privacy and tax advantages, attracting a concentration of capital in enclaves such as Indian Creek.

The island offers an exclusive lifestyle, with a median home price of $29.5 million and privileges such as access to an exclusive country club and a private 18-hole golf course, just 12 kilometers from South Beach.

Bezos’ decision to invest in this enclave highlights the current dynamics of the luxury real estate market in the post-Covid era, where beyond simple luxury and ostentation, security and exclusivity are increasingly valued by billionaires.

This trend not only redefines the region’s real estate market, but also reflects the evolution of lifestyle preferences of wealthy owners looking for a safe and exclusive haven amid an increasingly uncertain world.