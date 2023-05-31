Why is there a prehistoric tooth on the Titanic?

This is perhaps the most famous wreck in human history: the Titanic. The ship is located at a depth of about four kilometers at the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean. Only since the 1980s do we know exactly where and which particular submarines visit the wreck each time. Recently, one such research vessel from the Magellan Company found something remarkable on the deck of the Titanic: a megalodon tooth.

Megalodon is an extinct shark species that could reach enormous sizes. Megalodon lived until about 1.5 million years ago. So how did this animal have a tooth on the Titanic? The tooth was probably part of a gold chain brought by a guest. Bracelets and other ornaments have also been found around the tooth. The top of the tooth also appears to be in a gold retainer of some sort.

It is unknown which passenger left behind the remarkable jewelry when leaving the Titanic. It is notable that a gold chain played an important role in the 1997 film Titanic, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. It is almost certainly a first class passenger because of the price of such jewelry. 1522 passengers died in the disaster.