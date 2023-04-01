Why No Time To Die was the perfect send-off for Daniel Craig as 007

“She has your eyes”, was the last heartfelt statement Madeleine (Léa Seydoux) said to Bond over the radio in the final scene of No Time to Die, just before Bond is engulfed by the missiles that are on their way to the bunker he is in before he dies. Admittedly, that line and that particular scene, and the way director Cary Fukunaga shot it, left audiences around the world feeling emotional and perhaps feeling devastated and heartbroken in what was the final take and swan song. of Daniel Craig as Bond.

No Time to Die was the longest Bond film in terms of running time at a total of 164 minutes, and was a visceral depiction of several plots and narratives that intertwined following the plots of the previous films and Madeline’s story involving Lyutsifer Safin (Rami Malek). and how Bond finally found love and something to live for after all his years as a cold-blooded, heartless killer.

FURNITURE B VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH THE CONTENT

The film itself was the perfect send-off for Craig after his 15-year stint as the iconic super-spy, and he’s arguably one of the smoothest, most lethal and most elegant Bonds to ever exist.

here is why No Time to Die gave fans the ideal send-off to Daniel Craig as 007.

A complete Bond story from start to finish

MGM

Unlike several other Bond actors before him, Daniel Craig as Bond presented a complete story from start to finish. All Bond films before Craig featured plots and written scripts pertinent only to a specific mission. However, Craig’s films as Bond delved into his backstory and beginnings in casino royale and followed his story from one film to the next.

casino royale gave viewers a look at Bond’s early years as a spy finding and losing his first love in Vesper Lynd (Eva Green) and his first mission in an attempt to stop Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen). It then sees him seeking revenge trying to find the people who turned Vesper against him in Quantum of Consolation. Bond then has to save M from Raoul Silva (Javier Bardem), a former double agent who wants to eradicate MI6 and kill M in Sky fall. Bond manages to kill Silva, but is unable to save M’s life as she succumbs to her injuries and dies.

Bond then meets his deadliest adversary in Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Christoph Waltz) in Spectrum; it is also later revealed that Blofeld is Bond’s adoptive brother. Subsequently, Bond finds love with Madeline, who is introduced in Spectrum which then plans to culminate in the explosive and moving finale of No Time To Die, where Bond finally dies.

In fact, Daniel Craig had discussed Bond’s death in his latest film with producer Barbara Broccoli shortly after casino royale as he recounts in a conversation with Variety.

In their entirety, viewers got the complete picture and story of Bond’s life throughout all five of Daniel Craig’s films, as they progressed from one plot to the next, all the while linking the stories from the previous film to the next. It ended rather tragically, but the film also served as a passionate and dramatic finale to his passing as the iconic and revered character.

Bond bested all his enemies before giving up

Universal Pictures & United Artists release

Though Bond succeeds in nearly all of his missions over the five films Craig starred in, his tryst with his adopted brother Ernst Stavro Blofeld has remained a recurring theme. Blofeld was an adversary that certainly angered Bond and was an enemy that remained quite elusive and a villain that Bond just couldn’t bring himself to kill. Blofeld took the shadow shots at Casino Royale, Quantum Of SolaceIt is Sky fall and is finally revealed in Spectrum becoming Bond’s deadliest enemy.

In No Time to Die, Blofeld is still running his “Nine Eyes” operation and company via a bionic eye implant while being held captive. Bond finally, albeit inadvertently, kills Blofled after being infected by Madeleine with Safin’s nano-virus. Bond also kills Safin in the final part of No Time to Diethus managing to kill all of his most dangerous enemies before dying in the explosion at the end of the film.

Related: No Time To Die’s explosive ending broke the Guinness World Record

Bond fought for his family instead of himself.

Sony Pictures release

No Time to Die it showed Bond’s love and sacrifice for his family, as he saves Madeleine and her daughter Mathilde, ensuring their safety from Safin’s clutches before he gives up his own life so they can live. Bond had no choice but to sacrifice his life for his family after Safin injected him with the nanochemical Heracles, meaning he cannot come into contact with his daughter Mathilde. Bond then kills Safin mercilessly with shots to the head and then has to open the security doors for the Navy to destroy the bunker, but he does not have time to leave the place.

The fundamental shift in the narrative of Bond having something to live for in Mathilde and Madeleine, and something to protect and fight for, is a stark contrast to the previous films, where he’s just looking out for himself as well as trying to save M in Sky fall.

In previous films, Bond blithely forgot about love and his lovers and left them in the dust to fulfill their tasks and duties and successfully complete their missions as a secret agent.

However, No Time to Die it portrays Bond coming full circle of living a self-centered life to find purpose, love, belonging, family and meaning and, in the end, choosing to die rather than be able to spend a moment with his daughter due to being infected by Safin’s nano-virus. He bows heroically as he gives his life so that Mathilde and Madeleine may live.

No Time To Die box office and awards performance

see

No Time to Die it was not the highest-grossing Bond film starring Craig, perhaps due to the timing of the film’s release in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. could not match Sky fall, which grossed just over $1 billion USD. However, it grossed $774.2 million, making it one of the highest-grossing films of 2021. However, those box office numbers are pretty impressive considering it was just after the world recovered from the grueling COVID-19 lockdowns. , and judging by With these numbers, it can be inferred that fans of the franchise really liked the film.

In addition to its box office performance, the film won an Academy Award for Best Original Song with Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell winning the coveted award for their title track from the film. The film was also nominated for two other Oscars that year, in the categories of Best Visual Effects and Best Sound. The film also won a BAFTA for Best Editing, capping off an impressive trophy for Craig’s last film.

Related: Daniel Craig says he has no regrets about stepping down as James Bond

No Time to Die set the precedent for the next title

Universal Pictures

After 15 years, five films and becoming Bond’s longest serving actor, Daniel Craig gallantly quit in No Time To Die. The final scenes after his death in the film, when M and the other agents raise a toast to him, set a pretty intriguing precedent for whoever the next Bond actor might be.

No Time to Die it delivered all the explosive action, class, guile, subtlety and charisma we’ve come to expect from Craig as Bond over the years, and was a fitting and moving farewell to the actor for fans the world over; Fervent fans of the franchise would argue that Craig is perhaps the greatest Bond that ever lived.

All of Craig’s films as Bond, and No Time to Die in particular, it gave fans a thrilling and exciting journey into the life of Ian Fleming’s popular character, and it’s certain that Craig’s successor will have some formidable boots to fill.