Why, nothing to lose? For Inter, the final is a matter of (financial) life or death

The cup with the big ears is beautiful in the trophy cabinet. But for Inter Milan the money in the Champions League seems far more important. A total of over 100 million euros – if it wins the cup – is a matter of life or death for the club.

Financially, Inter is in the corner where the fighting takes place. Antonio Conte, under whose leadership Lukaku was very successful at Inter, is already looking after the national title in 2021 as it has not been possible to invest in players. Meanwhile the situation has not improved. opposite of this.

Inter is in the red. The club has lost 488 million euros in the last three years. The reason for this is primarily the unfulfilled promises made by the Chinese consortium Suning. That group acquired the club in 2016.

Firstly, Chinese sponsors brought in 97 million euros in commercial income. However, that beautiful song did not last. Sponsorship income from China dried up almost completely due to the lack of withdrawal and Corona. In the end, only 3 million euros came from China. Inter then already moved to Okari Capital, where it borrowed no less than 275 million euros. This amount will have to be returned next year.

To make matters worse, Inter are also at odds with their shirt sponsor. In recent months, Inter have played without shirt advertising because DigitalBits, a declining crypto company, never honored its obligations. A contract worth 85 million euros was never paid. The contract has since been breached, meaning Inter will have to bear a loss of 85 million euros.

However, Inter opted for a further flight, while continuing to invest. It plays poker and continues to pay high wages to Romelu Lukaku, for example, this season. Contrary to Financial Fair Play, player salaries are not less than 76 percent of the total budget.

One big problem is that most of the players who made this final possible are hard to sell. Lukaku is on loan from Chelsea and therefore brings nothing. Large processors in this last position such as thirties Acerbi (35), Darmian (33), Brozovic (30), Mkhitaryan (34) and Dzeko (37) do not represent a large transfer value. Selling other stalwarts such as Barella (26), Lautaro Martinez (25) and Bastoni (24) would mean there is hardly anything left to choose from.

Inter has so far been able to deposit 73 million euros in the account from the proceeds of the Champions League. With profit, an additional 20 million euros are added. Plus money from the TV pot and additional business value. Inter can put that money to good use.