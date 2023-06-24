Why our media’s arts and culture editors need to be more inclusive too – Jope

, , Today , reading time 7 minutes ,

AD columnist Angela de Jong once wrote that she was happy with Dan Schurmans in Mocro Mafia, because then at least she had someone she could empathize with. And that’s really the problem.

About six years ago, photo agency Getty Images named the trend the following, inspired by search terms entered by its clients:

‘In an increasingly socially connected and (virtually) borderless world, we can no longer make assumptions about what it means to be from a specific place – cultural identity is becoming increasingly complex and malleable. The Global Neighborhood trend is about embracing this state of flux, as our collective cultural identity will be less about where we are and more about what we believe. We are connecting more internationally and this trend is only going in one direction.

The latter has now been proven. While most trends last a few years at most, the Global Neighborhood is no longer a trend: it has become a daily reality in our hyper-diverse society.

While my generation was still culturally strongly oriented toward the United States and the United Kingdom, this orientation has long been broadening to newer generations.

Recently I spoke to a representative of a project developer in Dubai. In the Netherlands, he has dozens of leads every week from people looking to buy studios or apartments in the emirate. And when I asked two 18-year-old girls with Cape Verdean backgrounds which city they’d most like to move to, the obvious answer was… Seoul.

In terms of culinary arts, we are witnessing a big change since a long time. The variety of cuisines in our cities is increasing every year: Chinese, Japanese, Thai, Korean, Vietnamese – this can no longer be ignored. But cuisines from South American, African, Eastern European and other Asian countries are also on the rise. And in a growing number of restaurants, halal, organic and vegetarian are an extension of each other.

There have been major changes in other areas as well. The popularity of Japanese anime and manga says a lot. And now that we’re no longer dependent on linear television with content pre-programmed by white people, movies and TV series from Asia, Africa, and Latin America are also becoming popular, thanks to streaming services. The talks I host often include topics like South African blood and waterand mexican Triada more than several times. But Korean, Indian, Turkish and Arabic films and series have also been mentioned.

Changes are also big in the field of music. Spotify alone is not a pure indicator, as the platforms the new generation uses to listen to music are much more diverse. Without videos, K-pop from bands such as BTS and Blackpink would probably be less popular: for example, some of Blackpink’s music and video productions are of extremely high quality, with YouTube views reaching 2 billion. And on TikTok, BTS and Blackpink have over 60 and nearly 44 million followers, respectively. In comparison: Harry Styles has ‘only’ 7.6 and Beyoncé has ‘only’ 4.8.

In the larger cities, Afrobeat and Latin/Caribbean are among the most popular music genres among the younger generation. Not only Dutch urban artists have been influenced by Afrobeat over the years, we also see in America that the influence of the music of Lagos, Accra and Nairobi, for example, is inescapable. Having seen the international success of Burna Boy, Wizkid, Rema and CK among others, the current stars are young Nigerian Ayra Star and American-Cameroonian Libianca Fonzie, who respectively, rush And People Worldwide high score. Last week, Libianka became the 11th and Ayra the 12th African artist to win a gold medal in the US.

And although Latin music has a longer history of international popularity, Spanish-language pop music has gained a permanent place in non-Spanish-speaking countries as well. It’s surprising that women have scored so well recently, including Rosalia of Spain, Karol G of Colombia and Becky G of America. And Shakira too, if she was ever away, is back; But unlike in the past, she no longer needed to use English to rock the charts around the world. It has been proven over the years by French-Malian Aya Nakamura that the appeal of the beats has become more important than being able to understand the lyrics.

For those who haven’t yet realized that worldwide popular music culture nowadays originates from all continents and the annual Radio 2 Top 2000 is a predominantly old fashioned white 50-plus party – nothing wrong with that! – This was pointed out again recently when Nigerian Burna Boy and Brazilian Anita provided the kick-off show of the Champions League Final in Istanbul. Last November, Korean Jung Kook Hee of BTS was the main performer of the opening ceremony of the World Cup football.

If we focus on the program compilers and editors of the major Dutch media platforms, we see that all these recent developments may still be paying little attention. The owners of RTL and Talpa channels are still entirely based in the US, with their programming of movies and TV series. And although the NPO has made strides in diversity and inclusion in recent years, the series and movies programmed are still primarily geared toward viewers who, with few exceptions, watched the channel a few decades ago. Are. In terms of music programming, the focus of NPO TV channels is also on the 50+ generation. New developments are largely ignored except for exceptions.

Of course, it should not be overlooked that there is also a counter-movement to this international orientation: especially in the world of music, we see that Dutch-language music remains popular in the most diverse of styles. From Suzanne and Freak to Mart Hoogkemmer. But even there we get to see an interesting development. Because it is in the urban scene itself that the mix of Dutch, slang and foreign languages ​​regularly ensures that even (partially) Dutch-language tracks end up on playlists in non-Dutch-speaking countries.

So the mutual global influence is large and growing. It affects all the continents. But if we don’t look at this difference in the perspective from which culture is reported in much of our media, a distorted picture emerges of what mass population groups in our country find attractive and how they see themselves. I recognize It is relevant even if these cultural expressions come from abroad, simply because it inspires the people in the Netherlands in their own forms of expression.

For example, the resulting art represents our ultra-diverse society, which may ultimately lead to greater understanding between cultures. Its importance lies in the rapid demographic changes taking place: already around 40% of all youth aged 18 to 25 in the Netherlands have a first, second or third generation bicultural background.

Arts & Culture editor is out of date

The question now is whether the ever-increasing diversity in forms of expression in our society is adequately recognized by the various cultural funds? Will it be enough if cultural institutions in the years to come pay even closer attention – if not more – to compliance with the Diversity and Inclusion Code in the assessment of subsidy applications?

Remember that quality is a subjective concept. For example, the assessment of what is or is not ‘quality’ depends on many different factors. The evaluator’s own cultural background is one of them. The impact of arts and culture editors on our media is another matter. These editors knowingly or unknowingly influence the fund. In addition, grant applications regularly reference positive reviews from our traditional media. But those who report on it professionally should be able to appreciate the different perspectives from which the different forms of expression arise. And this time it is not at all like that. Because while there are now (sometimes small) steps being taken in the arts and culture sector towards diversity and inclusion, we rarely see those steps reflected in the arts and culture editors of our traditional media.

Its relevance should not be underestimated. One’s own cultural background plays a role in one’s evaluation of visual art, film, theater performance, musical performance or any other form of expression. For example, an African Dutch person who watches the films Black Panther and Wakanda Forever recognizes many (often subtle) details of African cultures compared to a white Dutch journalist reviewing these blockbuster films.

