Why the Orcs of The Lord of the Rings drink the same as the pirates of Monkey Island or League of Legends

may be the most famous drink in video game history. Grog. Who has not heard of him? In the monkey island saga they don’t stop drinking it, but they also do it in sea ​​of ​​thieves in the classic hollywood monsters or even in The Lord of the Rings movies. What is so special about this drink to be so popular in this world? As you can imagine, the Grog was not invented by Ron Gilbert or LucasArts, but we already anticipate that this is one of the most fascinating stories not only in the world of video games, but also in medicine.

As we often like to remind in the writing of 3DJuegos, there are two ways to elaborate the GROG of Monkey Island and one of them kills you. The reason is obvious once you look at the list of ingredients the parents of the genius point and click game starring Guybrush Threepwood came up with: Kerosene, Artificial Sweeteners, Sulfuric Acid, Rum, Propyl Glycol, Acetone, Red Colorant #2, SCUMM, Axle Grease , battery acid and pepperoni. Appetizing? No, thanks.

The origin of the grog

To know the history of the Grog we dedicate our new special Game Oddity to talk about all those pirate adventures that have not forgotten about this drink, but also lesser-known games that have done the same as a great tribute to this cocktail. Even games like League of Legends They mention Grog, which says a lot about the popularity that this drink so typical of sailors has achieved.



Return to Monkey Island.

Distributed among sailors in order to combat diseases such as scurvy, even in the times of the Second World War Grog was still drunk. It is understandable, therefore, that so many games and films mention this cocktail, to the point that the fantastic Assassin’s Creed Black Flag had songs dedicated to the Grog.