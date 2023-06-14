Why The Relationship Between Motown Queen Diana Ross And Our Country Is A Little Sensitive

It was a bit embarrassing last year at Glastonbury, Britain’s biggest festival. There was a program of Diana Ross on Sunday afternoons. Ross gathered most of the festival-goers that day in front of his stage. But by the end of the performance, half of it was already gone. Ross was bad that day. On Twitter, fans complained: “Unstable and sings out of tune” and “not able to keep pace” and “just not hearing full parts of the song”. Worst comment: “Ross could have played better.”

Read this also. “Diana Ross seemed out of tune to sing the Israeli national anthem as Hitler and everyone in front of the stage loved it”

Ross also performed at North Sea Jazz in Rotterdam last summer. Initially she built something in reserve: “I’m going to sing you jazz tonight, but I don’t know if it’ll work well because it’s so hot.” The comments that followed were more polite than honest and very polite

The cover of Ross’ latest CD. For a woman of (then) 78, she looks incredibly[good].

Much respect for his advanced age.

much respect

respect for that advanced age was already implemented in 2021 by reviewers reviewing Ross’s new Thank youalbum, the first after fifteen years. However the reviews were mainly that producer Jack Antonoff (known for producing Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey among others) showed too much respect for Ross’ position. He should have been more strict on Diana’s songs.

Thank you And not a single person took out a listing in UltraTop with us. Throughout her sixty-year career, Diana Ross topped the charts twice with us: a brand new day (1979) and Why Do Fools Fall in Love (1981). baby Love (with The Supremes) only peaked at number 13 with the US in 1964.

With those Supremes, Diana Ross made painful news in 2021. That year, Mary Wilson, one of the three original Supremes, died. In an interview shortly before his death, he once again lambasted Diana Ross for touring with the Supremes in 2000 without taking Mary Wilson with her. Diana Ross declined to comment.

Cindy Birdsong, Mary Wilson and Diana Ross, better known as The Supremes. , © AP

The Supremes have been listed as the second most successful girl band of all time. The Spice Girls are number one. With the Supremes, Diana Ross scored eight No. 1 hits in the US. As a singles performer, he hit another six. For a long time, Diana Ross was considered the most successful female artist with a total of over seventy hits. No mountain is high enough, stop! In the name of love, upside down, I’m coming, reach out and touch, infinite love And baby Love.

lost to beyonce

But gradually Diana Ross lost her status as the leading lady of black singers. Especially with Beyoncé coming in. It became painfully clear in May 2007, the last time Diana Ross performed in our country. He was in One National. The hall was then only half sold out; Beyoncé easily sold out Sportpalace that weekend. The reviewers were scathing: “Ross’s latest CD I love you His umpteenth great album in a row. Her singing talent is no longer what it used to be, but her clothes, which were admired by many ostriches, have not lost their glory.

Three years earlier, Ross had given a concert at Antwerp’s Queen Elisabeth Hall, shortly after spending two days in jail for drunk driving. There were a lot of comments on her Antwerp concert for very expensive tickets: 129 euros. Ross was therefore the second most expensive artist that year. Only Charles Aznavour (175 euros) was more expensive.

Diana Ross in 2007. , © CJB

The third last Ross concert in our country (Worst National in 1997) was also not an immediate success. Ross then began to anger the public. “The last time I performed here, you were angry because my concert didn’t last long enough. But then my voice didn’t want to go. Now I sing until you shout me off the stage Give it,” she said. No one knew what she was talking about. It was later revealed that Ross had made a mistake about the country.

intermittent fasting

In October, Diana Ross will have the chance to make it up to her Belgian fans. According to her daughter Rhonda (the Rosses have three daughters and two sons), who manages the ongoing US tour, Diana is in great shape at age 79. “This is because of her disciplined lifestyle, which she also imposes on her team. There is never a party after the performance and everyone goes to the gym every morning. My mother herself does intermittent fasting: she only drinks lemon juice and water and eats only vegetable porridge.

Diana Ross at the Sportpaleis in Antwerp on October 17. Tickets Friday, June 16, from 10am through Greenhousetalent.com.