Why the return of the science fiction series ‘League of Legends’ is delayed

April 11, 2023, 4:00 p.m. – Updated April 11, 2023, 4:22 p.m.

If we didn’t care before’League of Legends‘, it is very possible that ‘Arcane’ got more than one to end up installing the game and giving it a good try. ‘Arcane’ was a real explosion on the internetwhich swept everything in prizes and also broke records on Netflix.

So obviously the renewal was not long in coming… but what seems to be going to take a long time, and quite a bit, is the premiere of the following chapters.

I can do it right, or I can do it fast

The first season premiered in 2021 and many fans expected the second season to arrive the following year or even in 2023. But it seems that this is not going to be the case and Riot Games doesn’t even want to get wet with the date premiere for 2024. And this at the earliest.

“It’s not ready yet, and there are two reasons for that. One is that we want quality. We don’t want to rush and this takes time, this is the good reason,” Nicolo Laurent, the president of Riot Games, said in a recent interview.

“The bad news is that we honestly didn’t know if the first season was going to be a success, so we didn’t start the second one until later,” Laurent explained. “If we had known, we would have started Season 2 much sooner, but we didn’t know so we waited a bit and now we’re paying the price. So unfortunately it’s not coming out this year.”

The animation quality of ‘Arcane‘ has was one of the strengths to sell it, especially to those who did not come from video games or knew anything about its history or characters. The revolutionary style of Fortiche Production It’s a real wonder, but really that quality takes time and it already took several years to develop the first season of the series.





Laurent has assured that he has already seen up to the third chapter of season 2 and that things look very good, but that indeed we will have to wait until 2024 (being optimistic) so that the rest of us mortals can see it.

