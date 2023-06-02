Why trade unions are committing to a thorough home visit before cleaning help is hired

Anyone who chooses to call in a cleaning assistant may soon need to do a thorough at-home risk analysis. Flemish Minister of Work Jo Brauns (CD&V) wants to force service testing companies to call on new customers in advance. “Now working conditions are often unsafe,” the unions say.

Harmful products, an unstable ladder, the wrong cleaning materials: A home helper faces new potential hazards in every new home. However, no one has mapped all those risks yet. The unions urged that this change. “How can you guarantee protection as an employer? An earlier visit seemed logical to us,” says ABVV trade unionist Issam Benali. This was also indicated earlier this year by the supervision of welfare at work. During a total of 175 inspection visits to the investigating companies, at least 159 written warnings, 19 recommendations and 1 official report were issued, with the point on one of the violations observed: the lack of a clearly written risk assessment.

The unions ACV and AbbVie said, “Employers are not doing enough for the health of their domestic helpers.” So they went to Brown’s cabinet on Thursday, who had an ear for the concerns. He wants to force service check companies to conduct in-depth intake interviews with new customers. “It should include a comprehensive risk analysis. This can only benefit working conditions,” says spokesman Denise Rombouts. Especially since many customers are not aware of the potential dangers. “Sweepers go to someone’s house and get the material available there. There could be a dangerous ladder, or a broomstick that’s out of shape. Things that can harm health in the short or long term.

aged domestic helper

The question is what exactly those domestic visits should look like. “We’re currently looking into that,” says Rombots. “It’s certainly not the intention that the domestic help is to blame.” In principle, it is up to the prevention consultant to assess the risks in the workplace, says trade unionist Issam Benali. “We understand that it is difficult to send them everywhere on the spot. But a prevention consultant can create a framework and coordinate risk analyses.”

There is an option to use old domestic helpers for home tour. “Having a good education,” says Benali. “You can’t expect everyone to be able to predict whether products are ergonomic enough or which products are toxic.” That’s not always clear, he says. “Many customers don’t think about it, but many cleaning products haven’t been tested for daily use. They probably say to be sprayed once every two weeks. If you work with her every day , then it can be harmful to your lungs in the long term. On the other hand, the subtractors should have telescopic handles, so that one can set them at the right height. This is also not known by everyone.

Site visit is the first step. Both the inspectorate and the trade union state that domestic helpers should be periodically monitored by an occupational therapist. “They often suffer from muscle and joint problems,” says Benali. “But if they are not followed properly, it may not be recognized as an occupational disease.” The issue will come up during consultations with other ministers of work in this country, says Dennis Rombots.