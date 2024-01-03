Why US inflation could be the ideal ‘Valentine’s Day’ gift for the peso? – financial

we are in the week of Season of love And according to experts, the economy may give part of its ‘heart’ to the Mexican peso and help it return to its ‘strong’ mode in the coming days.

Wants weight but can’t get it back 16 units of land In recent weeks. The last time the national currency closed at that level was almost a month ago on January 15, when the exchange rate at 16.89 unitsAccording to Bank of Mexico (Banxico) records.

What could happen that could ‘give wings’ to the US economy peso? According to inflation data of January Gabriela Siller, Director of Economic Analysis at Banco Base,

How could the peso benefit from US inflation?

weight can sing That land with 16 units is mine! If the price index of the US economy is located 2.9 percent at annual rate In January, according to the expert.

“If hope is fulfilled, the dollar will weakenWhich will lead the exchange rate in Mexico to break the psychological level of 17 pesos per dollar. 16.90 pesos support“, he explained on his X account.

If market forecasts hold true, inflation in the United States will be at its lowest level since June 2023, highlighted Janeth Queiroz, director of analysis at Grupo Financiero Monex.

When will the Fed cut its interest rates?

The ‘wipe’ that inflation in the US has been falling steadily and that the pace will continue is ‘infecting’ ordinary consumers: According to a survey by the New York Fed, Medium-term inflation expectations fell to the lowest level since at least 2013.

Inflation expected to increase for next three years Rates fell to 2.35 percent in January, the lowest level recorded in nearly 11 years of data, according to results of the New York Fed’s monthly survey of consumer expectations published Feb. 12.

Why is this data good for the Fed? The US Central Bank has consistently stressed that it wants to see inflation decline further before entering a recessionary cycle. Experts predict that cuts will begin in may,

Inflation expectations for Americans’ most frequently purchased items — food and gasoline — fell in the January survey. The expected price gap for gasoline for next year fell to 4.2 percent – ​​the lowest since December 2022 – while food prices widened to 4.9 percent, the lowest since March 2020.

