Why was Katy Perry booed on American Idol? understand

Fernanda Decaris (@ferdecaris) Published on 04/19/2023, at 3:32 pm – Updated at 4:02 pm

Katy Perry was booed by the audience during the American program american idol this last Monday, the 17th, due to criticisms made to the Nutsa Buzaladze, one of the candidates of the program. According to the singer, the version of “Paris (Ooh La La)” in Grace Potter and the Nocturnal sung by Nutsa it was exaggerated.

“Nutsa, every time you go onstage, it’s like you bombard the stage with glitter. Listen, I think one thing I personally would like to see is you and not a piece of glitter next time. I know it’s going to be tough,” Perry snapped (via Popline Portal).

After the comment, Katy Perry was heavily booed during the program, which caught the attention of her colleagues Luke Bryan It is ‎Lionel Richiewho played with the situation, Katy also reacted.

“OK, first time in six seasons, woo hoo. What I’m saying is that I would like you to (Nutsa Buzaladze) reversed the script. I think we also want to be drawn to our hearts. I would love to see that, and I think America would too.”

Check out the moment below: