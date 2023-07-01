Why was Sarah Bernhardt the first superstar of all time?

Sarah Bernhardt was the world’s first superstar and the most influential and greatest actress of all time. Even being on one leg and dressed like a man.

When Marlene Dietrich appeared in a men’s suit, Madonna in a spiked bra, and Lady Gaga in a flesh-and-blood dress, jaws dropped open. But no celebrity has mastered the art of looking different quite like Sarah Bernhardt. She wore a bat on her hat, slept in a coffin that she carried everywhere, and had a leopard, a wolf, a monkey, a boa constrictor, and a champagne-drinking alligator as pets. In addition, she had love affairs with artists and aristocrats, which were eagerly reported in the newspapers. some of his victims? Victor Hugo, Emperor Napoleon III and the English King Edward VIII when he was still called Prince of Wales.

It is no wonder that thousands of stories circulated about Bernhardt when he was buried at Père Lachaise in Paris in 1923 in the presence of thousands of admirers. Or was it a million, as some biographers claim? She herself was the first to understand that you should never let facts get in the way of a good story.

But one fact – irrefutable – is that ‘La Divine’ Sarah was, above all, the greatest actress of her era. In his long career, from 1862 until his death, he triumphed in plays by Racine, Molière, and Shakespeare. He embodied Joan of Arc, Medea and Hamlet, Hamlet with a sock in his pants. Oscar Wilde Was So Wild With Her That He Made His Scandal Piece Salome Wrote for him – in French. Marcel Proust immortalized her as actress Burma Working for more than an hour.

With bat cap. © BNF

And Bernhardt was bigger than the stage. Thanks to emerging photography and film and especially to her commercial talent and sense of drama – offstage as well – she became the world’s first superstar. She has successfully toured the world many times and as a style icon, she has defined what fashion is all about. At a time when Instagram, TikTok and even radio and TV still seemed science fiction, Hollywood was a construction site and Marilyn Monroe was yet to be born.

sensation after sensation

This is no small achievement. Certainly not for the Jewish bastard child who once worked as a prostitute and ruined his first acting job in the Comédie Francaise by taking the real star of the play off the stage. And then refuse to apologize for it. As befits a diva.

“She could create one sensation after another,” wrote Lytton Strachey, when the British writer saw her at work in London. She could hold back the tears and nerves of her audience. She can touch to the top of her astonishing range, terrify.’ And then Strachey was actually talking about Bernhardt’s acting, not his boxing talent.

The first time her name appears in a document, not on a theater poster – as Alphonse Mucha, Gustave Doré and other lovers later produced many designs for her. it is inside le livre des courtesans, a police register that kept track of who was performing sex acts in Paris in the year 1860. Sarah Bernhardt was then fifteen years old and ‘popular among elders and members of parliament’.

The book is part of an ongoing new exhibition on Bernhardt at the Petit Palais in Paris. Next to it is a nude photo in which she is hiding her face behind a fan. Beyond that, the portraits of him by the French photographer Nadar. The title of the expo was et la femme create la star Also and of course not only zooms in on ease, although it is not overlooked either.

It’s a charming show that finds Bernhardt in all her shining glory. As a legendary actress who made her mark in drama in 1872 rue blas From Victor Hugo. As a Belle Époque pop star who appeared on advertising posters for Diaphane rice powder and the absinthe brand Terminus. But also as an independent woman and fearless activist. For example, during World War I, they boosted the morale of French soldiers in the trenches. At that time, he had only one leg left due to a fall from the stage and had to be amputated.

In addition, perhaps more surprisingly, the exhibition features Bernhardt as a writer, painter, sculptor, and other occupations to which he had time to enthrall the public and its lovers. Over the entrance hangs a beautiful portrait painted of her in 1876 by the Impressionist Georges Clairin, which made a great impression on the Salon. But Bernhardt himself had a plastic talent. There are ornate sculptures in the Art Nouveau style. There is a bizarre self-portrait in bronze with a fish tail and bat wings – his appetite for eccentricity was insatiable. They are beautiful objects that he displayed in his Salon studio in Montmartre, where the beau monde of the Belle Époque gathered.

Bernhardt exhibited her plastic works in her salon studio in Montmartre, such as This Elegies (1900). © Galerie Talbardon & Gautier, Paris / Seven Square

religious calling

Initially, Divya Sara wanted to become a nun. His mother, who was a Dutch courtesan, then sent him to a boarding school in Versailles. But this religious vocation was against her mother’s wishes, and she enlisted the help of one of her sugar daddies, the Duc de Morny. He directed young Sarah at the conservatory, and she was then directed by writer Alexandre Dumas. the three Musketeers, Moved to the Comédie Francaise, it was as if God had been forever replaced by the theatre.

Bernhardt made his debut in Racines in 1862 Iphigenia, where ‘the curtain of my life lifted’, as she would later say, with a sense of melodrama and self-mythologising. But this piece was not successful. When he also slapped his colleague, he was again sent backstage. Bernhardt then traveled to our country and began a relationship with the Belgian aristocrat Prince Henri de Ligne, which resulted in the birth of their only child, Maurice, in 1864.

But in 1866 Bernhardt returned to Paris, to the Théâtre L’Odeon, where her star was now beginning to shine. She starred in plays by great authors such as Edmond Rostand, Victor Hugo and Alexandre Dumas Filles, who gave her some of her best female roles. Furthermore, while the scars of the Franco-Prussian War (1870–1871) were still visible, she was quick to evoke patriotic feelings by interpreting national symbols.

Bernhardt at Theodora in 1902. © Bibliothèque historique de la ville de Paris, Roger-Violet

he played the title character la file de rolandShe played the revolutionary Anne-Joseph Théroigne de Mericourt, and when she embodied Joan of Arc, author Anatole France wrote: “She is a vision of an ideal life and refined antiquarianism: she is legend in a living version.”

This turned Bernhardt himself into a national icon, blurring the line between his art and his life. He achieved his iconic status by playing daring roles. Not only on stage, but off stage as well. By breaking gender patterns and social stereotypes. And not one to shy away from a political statement – ​​when the Dreyfus scandal broke in 1898, he revealed himself to be half-Jewish.

As the fin de siècle drew to a close, Bernhardt was so great in prestige and wealth, that she founded her own company and theatre. She went on several world tours with her troupe from Europe to South America and the US. They were triumphant marches with Hamlet’s wig and Cyrano de Bergerac’s fake nose, even though they performed for an audience that didn’t understand a word of French. They were the first world tour by a world star managed by the first female entrepreneur in show business. Do jamais vu.

Mark Twain wrote, “There are five kinds of actresses.” “Bad, fair, good, great… and then there’s Sarah Bernhardt.” Oscar Wilde, who threw lilies at her feet, called her “incomparable”. DH Lawrence saw her working in Nottingham in 1906 and wrote: ‘Sarah was wonderful and terrifying… She is not beautiful, her voice is not sweet, but she is the embodiment of the wild feelings which we share with all living beings. We do.’

a raucous piaf

Bernhard was not a beauty queen and her voice was hoarse. Could she really inspire audiences more than anyone else, standing on one leg and dressed as a boy if necessary? A century after his death—he died in 1923, at the age of 78, of kidney failure—the question still provokes. you can see the clothes they wear l’aglon, theodora Or la tosca, which inspired Puccini for his opera. Or for the beautiful Art Nouveau posters that Alphonse Mucha designed for her. They made him the epitome of the Belle Époque – decadent, mysterious, dangerous and whether or not under the influence of questionable substances.

It remains only a guess as to how Bernhardt acted. The rest of the voice recording sounds to modern ears like a raucous Edith Piaf in trance. And little can be concluded from his silent films either. In 1900 she was the first Hamlet on film. In 1912 she assumed the role of Queen of England Les Amours de la Pure Elisabeth. It became a blockbuster in America, after which she put this title into practice by starting an affair with director and co-star Lou Tellegen, 37 years her junior.

A portrait made by Felix Nader of Bernhardt at his home around 1890. © Paris Musées / Petit Palais

The last room of the expo is dedicated to film star Sarah Bernhardt, who received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. There is only so much historical dust on the moving images that you can only catch a glimpse of the ‘monstre sacre’, a term coined by master surrealist Jean Cocteau especially for Bernhardt.

Another question that arises when you go through all those screens, ornaments and paintings: Who are the heirs of La Divine? Was she Greta Garbo, the Swedish film queen who portrayed her in the 1928 biopic? Was she the Greek opera goddess Maria Callas who sang many of her roles? Or will it be Rihanna or Beyoncé, as curators suggest in the hopes of attracting younger audiences?

But to carry on the legacy of every celebrity “incomparable” after Bernhardt seems too lighthearted. Furthermore, his secret could never be exposed to the camera. When she died, the divine Sara was no longer an actress, a woman of flesh and blood, with a wooden leg and many lovers. She was a myth about which thousands of stories were told, with or without the coffin, the bat, or the champagne-drunk crocodile.

Sarah Bernhardt – ready to be a star Until 27.08, Petit Palais, Paris. All information: petitpalais.paris.fr