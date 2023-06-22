Why was the escape from the Werchter Boutique so chaotic? And what about Harry Styles and Rock Werchter this coming weekend?

I go to Vercher and take with me: a ticket, sun cream and a lot of patience. Last weekend, festival-goers were able to experience for themselves how much patience is necessary to get to and from the festival site. Does it work better when first Harry Styles and then Rock Werchter hit the same turf?

peter gords

“Bruce has already landed in America, but we are still standing in the parking lot.” TW Classic visitor Alexander Foret tweeted that Sunday night out of desperation. After trouble with the charging tape and the fact that redeeming the trophies on the field proved impossible, the difficult escape after Bruce Springsteen’s concert was the proverbial last straw. “On the way to our car park, we were told to alternately walk left or right – same story for cyclists,” says Foret. “Cars have to drive between them. There was no order before the car park, just chaos. You would expect that for 25 euros you would not only be directed to the right place, but queue for a really long time.” Will go away without getting attached.

Fauret’s tweet was right on top of articles on all the news sites in Flanders on Sunday night, which were full of reports about the traffic chaos in Rottselaer for the whole weekend. The misery started on Saturday, when many people went at the same time to the Werchter – not the best accessible place in our country anyway – to the Werchter boutique. Starting this year, the organization has been using a new system to direct car drivers to the correct parking spot, but it hasn’t been flawless yet – possibly due to not being known enough yet.

Each driver had to purchase a ticket containing a QR code that directed you to your parking lot via Google Maps or Waze. “Perhaps out of habit, many people ‘took in’ their GPS at ‘Festival Park Werchter,'” says Nele Bigare, spokeswoman for organizer Live Nation. “As a result, traffic flows were different from what we anticipated. In addition, minor diversions or bottlenecks also appeared.”

Result: chaos and long waiting times, which were repeated even during the exodus. Many car drivers had left their cars at a different place than the intended one, which made everything even more messy. The organization also saw that this was again not possible on Sunday, so they mass-messaged to follow the recommended routes, put up additional signage and stood on first-person routes to send motorists in the right direction. Went. “The flood went smoothly on Sunday,” says Bigare. “Only one of the three car parks, the blue one at Hach, had waiting times in the afternoon.”

car love



But even on Sunday evening, many motorists were angry on social media about the slow exodus. According to the organization, this was “actually very normal”. “When thousands of people want to go home after an event like this, there’s just a waiting time.”

However, the organization will take over Saturday’s lesson for the next two weekends, when first Harry Styles and then Rock Werchter will take over the festival grounds at Werchter. “And I think after last weekend, almost every concert-goer will know he has to use the QR code on his parking ticket,” says Bigare. There will also be a scheduled meeting this week to evaluate everything and see what can be improved. To Rock Werchter: The inflow and outflow will be different anyway, as people arrive more slowly than on a one-day program.

It is not easy to take home so many people who go to the concert anyway, something they confirm at other festivals. “Preparation takes several months and any traffic work makes adjustments where necessary,” says Pukkelpop.

Many festival goers come to Tomorrowland from abroad and are taken by bus to hotels in Brussels and Antwerp. “But Belgians, it’s another matter: they love their cars,” says spokeswoman Debbie Willemsen. They are asked to purchase a parking ticket and download the Festival App. “That way we can see where they flow,” Wilmsen says. “If we see things getting stuck on E19, we’ll tip you to exit earlier via a push message on the app.”

night Train



However last weekend’s traffic misery was not solely caused by motorists. So many people came to Wercher by bicycle on Sunday that both getting to the bicycle parking lot and driving back again was frustratingly slow.

On public transport, many commuters were concerned about the late running of the night train, partly because the boss rang fifty minutes longer than expected. That’s how the timetable for the whole time went up. De Lijn did not want to experience the chaos of a Saturday again, when buses could not run smoothly. Instead of letting each bus head towards Leuven station, the organization decided to run them under police protection in blocks of three to five. “People had to wait a while for their bus, but once on that bus they got to the station more quickly,” says spokesman Friedrich Wittock.

But it got delayed there. Also, because the NMBS was waiting for the last ticket holders – you had to reserve a seat on the night train in advance to get on. NMBS spokesman Bart Krolls says, “It’s night: everyone’s got to go home.”