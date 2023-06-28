Why we should be talking about The Jacquemus Show

A beautiful garden in Versailles was the setting for fashion house Jacquemus’ spring/summer 2024 collection, and many celebs came to visit. not just in front Line boat They sat close to each other to admire the show, as big names in beautiful royal creations paraded on the catwalk. time for one Short,

le chouchou

Many celebrities had visited the gardens of the palace at Versailles to admire the fashion house’s new collections. Like his other shows, signature style By simon porte jacquemus The general formula of the Le Chauchou collection – feminine, light and simple. About the special location, Jacquemus shared: “My brand really connects with youth, and I think that’s why Versailles wanted me.” The fashion house’s CEO, Bastien Daguzan, said the intention was to showcase the institution’s heritage to the younger generation. “We wanted to show that you can even date here or ask out here and it’s beautiful.”

It is not without reason that the guests arrived in a two-person boat, which was also their seat for the show. so we see Victoria Beckham And David Beckham intimate side-by-side viewing of the show – including an umbrella and fan – such as, among other things tina kunkey And Adele Exarchopoulos, Emily Ratajkowski And aaron piper, eve longoria And Isabella Rangel Grutman And Monica Bellucci.

Princess Diana

The collection has a royal touch, and Jacquemus said the collection is a tribute Princess Diana, This condescension to Lady Di was reflected in several elements. so worn Kendall Jenner Sapphire gems and pearls, which is a reference to Diana’s engagement ring. plus accessories that belonged to celebrities revenge suit passed on the catwalk. other models, such as gigi hadid And honor Hmmm, featured other regal elements such as delicate lace, sophisticated tailoring and towering creations. To lick your fingers!

royal swelling

The collection reminded us of Diana’s iconic look from the 1980s, or in Jacquemus’ own words: “everything looked like a big square, with special front line experience And from the beautiful creations, we hope the fashion house has set a clear tone. “It’s good to have something super special that people remember. They may know it’s the Chouchou collection and may remember the palace and all its grandeur,” Jacquemus said.

Source: Elle | Image: NL Image