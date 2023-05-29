Why we’re watching a global star in the making

All dreams are illusions, but Angel doesn’t give up on his American dream easily. She isn’t the first little Belgian to make a big crossing. But now it appears she may have succeeded where so many others have failed.

gunter van esche

It was only seven years ago that Engel Van Laeken (27) experienced his official baptism of fire on a stage at the Botanic. “Light, Fun and Airy”, their disarmament concert debut was followed by a cautionary conclusion. However, in a short period of time, she managed to put on a lot of weight on the scales. Today there is no measure left of Engel’s fame. According to the music site Wembley Arena was her base in London this week (“Pure pop excellence”) Conflict) and in early April the Belgian singer started her North American tour. The highlight was a spot at Coachella, a festival in the California desert.

During that performance, Engel boozed the entire tent, the music magazine noted. Rolling stone, associate of the huffington post It was then clear that Engel managed to win over her audience without much difficulty. first, the LA Times Engel has been tipped as “one of the twelve performances we’re looking forward to”. Critics didn’t need to shyly retract those words afterwards: according to this paper, with her frivolous electro pop, she has “the best chance for success”.

Is it so? It turned out for Belgian artists The land of the free It’s always harder to take than Fort Knox. At best, the American story only lasted for Warholian quarters in Belgium: Sour Sauriere, Plastique Bertrand or Technotronic took off very briefly like one-hit wonders. music sheet Rolling stone Selah Hsu predicted another breakthrough in 2012 that never actually happened. K’s Choice briefly rode the wave of ‘Not An Addict’ success, Black Box Revelation got a temporary endorsement from David Letterman, but even our oldest national pride DEUS couldn’t keep the momentum going for long. There was a little more hope in electronic music: Netsky, Airplane and The Magicians have already appeared at the legendary Coachella, as have Soulwax, who are still Belgium’s biggest globetrotters.



Angel and Dua Lipa. Image RV

Until Strome anyway. They immediately saw it big and got Madison Square Garden, the iconic music festival temple in New York tout fu, tout flame, With his latest record he wanted to stumble upon the great gate again, but just then he found his own flame extinguished. Now that Strome is in the rag basket, it’s not silent on the French-speaking side. Engel saw his star rise in the United States after the hit ‘Fever’ with world famous pop star Dua Lipa. About a year ago, the Belgian singer also showed up unannounced at Madison Square Garden next to Dua Lipa. Engels could therefore call himself the third Belgian to have stood on that New York area stage. Only Tots Thielemans ever shone as a guest musician in that great hall.

cute and sexy



Engel is now looking to capitalize on the success of ‘Fever’ with concerts under her own steam. And it really seems to work: during the first performance in the United States, LA Times Let it be said in advance that the visitors spontaneously sang along to the English and French songs. The fact that the lyrics appear behind him on the background certainly helps break down a language barrier. And in advance he wrote of the Linkbeck chanteuse’s Coachella route: “What Stay at Home Mandatory was to Dua Lipa in the early days, Angel may have meant step backThe stage we are in now. If anyone is ready for one Who is that?moment in the desert, so maybe it’s her.

Engel himself is very excited about his American adventure. “Coming from Belgium, it is hard to see myself as an international artist. But it’s great to feel that I’m part of it,” she told the French news agency AFP.



Angel with the rainbow flag at Coachella. picture photo news

In fact, it shouldn’t even be surprising that Engel may be a world star in the process of becoming one. He is the ultimate bridge builder. For example, she ventures into both French and English in her songs, and prides herself on a global visual language full of colorful artistic clips, humor and kitsch. Let’s not be fooled either: As a pop star, Engel looks totally shredded. She has a classic beauty, looks graceful and sexy, and parades elegantly on the stage. But she also finely counters those looks, confessing in a documentary on Netflix how her mother reassured her at age 4 that beauty alone will get you nowhere.

She appeals to her most important target group – growing up teenagers – by reading from her diary from ten years ago: “People don’t look at me. I’m only a daughter. It doesn’t even sound like pathetic teen talk: Mother- With a father who made a huge mark on both TV and the stage, and a brother Romeo Elvis who preceded her in terms of success, you’ll be disappointed anyway Angel builds an enduring bridge between beauty and cowardice.

community agreement



In its own country, Engel has been regarded for years as a model community agreement. She thus managed to fill the Worst National four times, but she could just as easily have assured herself of a place in the Sportpaleis on the same Tour. He also toured extensively in protectionist France. In early December, she also filled La Défense Arena in Paris twice: good for 70,000 (seventy-thousand!) tickets. And partly thanks to him, French award shows had to add a separate category ‘Best Belgian in France’, because they were fed up with Angel, just like Stromme and Dumso, taking all the awards.

In the US, Linkbeak’s singer currently has a more modest profile. No objections: According to him, it gives you complete freedom to touch on sensitive subjects without fear of being burned at the stake in a predominantly conservative continent. For example, he wrote a feminist anthem with ‘Balance ton quoi’, in which he poked fun at misogyny. The song appeared at the height of #MeToo and catapulted her to a higher level of fame in Europe.

his latest tall player Nonante-Cinq (2012) contained songs such as ‘Bruxelles, je tem’ about his birthplace, which is notorious mainly in the US as one of the most popular songs in the world. hell hole since the attacks. But there’s also ‘Demon’ about her anxiety disorders, and ‘Tempete’ the painful ballad about domestic violence – in which she sings “Les blues c’est rien, c’est just une belle couleur”, Nuance or irony are known not to befriend the average American, but the foreignness of the French becomes a soft cushion.

On the other hand, ‘Ta Reene’ is about same-sex love. During the American shows, Engel also built a bridge for his gay audience with tied rainbow flags. Thoughtful strategy. A TV presenter once forced her to come out as bisexual, and the very young singer was forced to reveal that she once had a relationship with a woman. Today it seems to have regained control of its own narrative. Angel keeps information about her love life strictly to herself, but she was recently keen to tell Channel France 2: “I would dare to say that I’m pansexual. I’m a boy, a girl, a nonsexual. -Can fall in love with a non-binary person or a transgender person.In love too she builds bridges in every direction.

Of course, these are also calculated risks: Angel stands on the barricades, but only after the vanguard strikes first. She surfs the latest waves, but will never be a breakwater. Of course, no objection: As a successful pop star without borders, Angel has already helped demolish many walls.

on the red carpet



Also as a fashion icon, Engel is now more and more visible. After her success at Coachella, the Belgian singer also walked the red carpet at the prestigious Met Gala in Manhattan, New York. For the occasion, she wore a beautiful black dress from the Chanel fashion house, of which Engel would also be the face for five years. according to french magazine Glow Angel earns no less than 4 million Euros from that deal. She would be worth that amount. american blog hello fashion Just named her one of the best dressed performers at Coachella.



Angel is seen at the Met Gala in New York in a Chanel dress. Image via AFP Getty Images

Not that the pop princess never gets wind of it. Romeo Elvis puts his feminist sister in the basket after an unwanted pawing incident. And his performance at Coachella wasn’t well received on social media either, as the festival appears to be in the hands of a billionaire who also supports LGBTQ+ and ultra-conservative lobby groups against abortion.

“Tall trees catch a lot of wind”, Engel shrugged in advance. “The older you get, the more criticism you get. Apparently love can’t go through a door without hate.” So she likes to keep her American dream in perspective: “I don’t want to be a big star here. I don’t need it. I just want to make my own music. And if people find me? Auntie Mix,

Angel will play at the Core Festival, Osegempark Brussels this weekend.