Wes Anderson’s new film is coming to our theaters after its premiere in Cannes, but the American director is also without a tour asteroid city omnipresent. Her distinctive, instantly recognizable style is trending on social media from Tokyo to Brussels.

Saturated candy colors, symmetrically balanced camera shots, a star cast with an angle: While more and more movies preach realism and portray darkness, Wes Anderson’s tableaux only get more frivolous. in a film by American director Van Royal Tenenbaums And Moonrise Kingdom Till then Grand Budapest Hotel And french dispatch, Every shot is a party. Wes Anderson certainly isn’t the only filmmaker with his own style — think soul mates like Jacques Tati, Aki Kaurismaki, and Noah Baumbach. It is no coincidence that the latter are often co-screenwriters of Anderson’s films. But none that left his fingerprints as emphatically on the Texan filmmaker. Movie stars, meanwhile, have lined up to act, from established actors like Bill Murray and Owen Wilson to newcomers like Tom Hanks and Scarlett Johansson. asteroid city, Wes Anderson’s heady fantasy has won hearts outside of theaters in recent years. In 2017, Wally and Amanda Koval created the Instagram page Accidentally Wes Anderson from their tiny Brooklyn apartment, where they post photos of locations around the world that would fit perfectly in the Paris-based American’s film. The page now has 1.8 million followers and the book edition has also become a bestseller in 2020, with contributions from over 180 photographers from 50 countries. Wes Anderson himself wrote in the preface, “I now understand what it means to be yourself by mistake.” “Thank you.” It’s also raining videos on TikTok these days in which people go about their daily lives through a recognizable Wes Anderson filter.

bone dry

Of course, nothing is accidental in the world of Wes Anderson, a control freak where every detail counts. His films, which he shoots in a measured manner with his regular cameraman Robert Yeoman, are meticulous puzzle pieces where every detail is in its place. “You feel his hand in everything, he makes real auteur films, not typical Hollywood cinema,” says Matthijs van Mierlo of The Gaze, an art-interpretation channel on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok. What is it that makes her style so attractive that everyone wants to copy it? “It’s a combination of opposites. His preference for tight symmetry contrasts Quirky The characters often have darker stories behind the warm pastel colors. His films are frivolous and serious at the same time. Aquatic Life with Steve Zissou, “Wes Anderson is like Disney: You dive into another world that’s not the real world.” Therein lies a large part of its appeal. Wes Anderson plays a game with the audience, says Ann Sirot from Cannes, where he and his partner Rafael Balboni are filming their new film love passage syndrome gives suggestions. “He creates a kind of complicity. He doesn’t hide the fact that you’re in a set, often uses tracking shots Through the rooms of a building, as if it were a doll’s house.” The American’s influence on the Brussels directorial duo is undeniable, as was evident even from their acclaimed debut. a pique, “We love how Wes Anderson juggles codes and expectations and tricks you. Like when someone at the bank branch wears a shirt with stripes that are repeated in the decor.”

Anderson’s bone-dry, ironic grin seems to be inextricably tied up with social media. The fact that he works with hip young people like Timothée Chalamet and Margot Robbie adds to his appeal even more. Everyone is jumping on the Wes Anderson bandwagon today, including Brussels transport company MIVB and Italian soccer team Juventus. “It’s easy to imitate Wes Anderson,” says van Mierlo. “With relatively few resources you can make a film in his style. The symmetry, the colors, the way of walking, the right music.” Van Mirlo is a photographer himself, you can detect that love of symmetry in his photography as well. His photograph of the bright yellow lighthouse in Húsavík, Iceland first accidentally appeared on Wes Anderson’s Instagram page, then in the book, became part of a Wes Anderson postcard set and is now on display at the Wes Anderson Expo in Tokyo. “It’s not difficult to take pictures of Wes Anderson. You put in Photoshop a good spot, a color filter, and draw the lines.” Millennial Blues

“His beauty is now very much,” says Obi Mundorff, digital creative and presenter of the podcast Club Net at VRT, a fan from the very beginning and owner of Steve Zissou Tattoos. “Wes Anderson creates little bubbles that are just as good as social media. There’s a reason why photos on Instagram are often very saturated. People like to escape. You might see that escapism as something negative, but You run around in the real world all the time, which isn’t always pretty and fun. Then it’s nice to make that reality a little bit more beautiful. Even if it’s digital.”

© Sophie Soukis / Helen Rodiers , “Like Wes Anderson, you have to dare to see the beauty,” says digital creative Obi Mundorff. You’ll find that beauty in the pastel pink palace of Lucca’s Campus Narfi School of the Arts in Duden Park

in Wes Anderson’s time capsule – also in the retro-futuristic sci-fi of the new asteroid city, which takes place in a fictional American city in 1955 – that digital world is just being banned. “That’s probably why it’s so popular with millennials,” says Mundorff. “We remember well the times before and after the internet. Our childhood was non-digital, and therefore seemed very simple. Along with puberty came technological acceleration. Suddenly everything became more complicated. My current generation doesn’t watch with just one. Very nostalgic memories of the 1990s.” The current revival of vinyl, cassette, and analog cameras fits perfectly into that trend. “In practice, it’s insanely easy to see everything you can on Spotify,” says Mundorff. Playlist Wes Anderson brings you the best of Wes Anderson music, from The Kinks and Joe Dassin to Erik Satie. “But going to the library and renting CDs is also somehow romantic.”

It’s no coincidence that childhood, or the (difficult) transition to adult life, is a major theme for Wes Anderson. Ann Sirot says, “Watching his films takes you back to your childhood.” “A Wes Anderson movie is like the book that fascinated you as a six-year-old and finds it in your grandmother’s attic as an adult. There’s very little difference between the children we were and the adults we are now.” For those who have a beautiful childhood, it’s a reservoir for a lifetime, a mental place you can always return to. Wes Anderson plays up this idea well.” Looks like the director is diving deeper into that dream world. Mundorff states, “In his recent films, form takes precedence over content.” “As a result they affect me less emotionally. Everything is very clean and organized. This is reflected sharply in his stories. I feel a great distance between the characters and myself. Wes Anderson’s film, World Again Few directors can do that.”

© Sophie Soukis / Helen Rodiers , The Gaze’s Matthijs van Mierlo says, “Those who look at Brussels through the glasses of Wes Anderson discover their city in a different way.” Like the colorful symmetry of the Brussels Metro.

Wes Anderson travels through his set, asking someone to peer through a train window or scan the landscape with binoculars. In this way he creates a child-like miniature world that you literally see through colorful eyes. in his stop-motion films fabulous mr fox And island of dogs Is that game complete. “His stories often take place in secluded places,” says Sirot. “A place where a certain time has been preserved, an island, or an underwater world.” Manneken Pis

Is Brussels such an island? For many, the capital is still a concrete jungle with gray blocks and dirty streets. “If you pay attention, you’ll soon find buildings and places that look a lot like Wes Anderson,” says Van Mierlo. “Same in Brussels. Art Nouveau façade, musical instruments museum, Villa Empain, Saint-Hubert gallery, Atomium’s escalators, metro, old shop window with checkered fonts, a pastel-coloured patisserie… even the Manneken He’s Wes Anderson—humorously in the pee too.”

Much depends on your view of the world, says Mundorff. “Like Wes Anderson, you have to dare to see the beauty, although you need a certain optimism for that. Many people may find the filth of rooftops and chimneys in Belgian cities ugly, but I think it’s just is beautiful.” It’s fun exploring the space that ignited Wes Anderson, says van Mierlo. “You start looking around with new glasses. That’s how you discover your city in a different way. It’s no coincidence that one of Wes Anderson’s basslines on Accidentally is ‘It’s an adventure.’ Get out and discover new things, Brussels has a bad reputation especially with people who don’t come, while it is a very pleasant city with many beautiful neighborhoods and buildings, the only thing you can do is Can: Take a lot of Wes Anderson photos.” ,laughs, Easier said than done, because Wes Anderson acts like a lunatic and has a big budget. “If you try to imitate him it quickly becomes a caricature,” agrees Rafael Balboni. Ann Sirot says, “Wes Anderson has that perfectionist side to him, it’s almost pathological.” “It is his strength and his weakness at the same time.” But the director duo is convinced that Brussels will be a great Wes Anderson City. “Exactly. Cafe Flora on Maroles, Palace of Justice, Flagey building, Parvis in Sint-Gillies. It would be great to see Brussels through her eyes.”