Why you should play Riot games on Game Pass

Currently one of the jewels in the crown of Xbox it’s your service xbox game pass. With it, gamers can save a lot of money and access a library of hundreds of games on both console and PC. However, what happens when you add a title that is originally free. Well, something like that happened with the alliance between Xbox and Riot Games. However, it is worth playing these titles through the subscription service.

To state the obvious, with Xbox Game Pass you have ‘access’ to all five Riot Games, VALORANT, League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics and League of Legends: Wild Rift. However, more than access, it is about exclusive benefits for subscribers to the Xbox service. That’s where the real benefit is. For Legends of Runeterra, all cards from the base set available. For Teamfight Tactics, a unique one-star tactical legend and arena skins with monthly rotation.

But the real benefits are with Riot’s flagship installments, which are fairly homogeneous but still very attractive. Basically, for both VALORANT, League of Legends and League of Legends: Wild Rift there are three big opportunities. In all three games, all characters/champions/operators and all those added in the future will be unlocked. This is a huge saving either in real money or time to get the coins for each game. On the other hand, a bonus of up to 20% experience in each game, in each game while the user is a member of Xbox Game Pass. The potential of these benefits is quite large, because with only the characters available, it is now easier to try them all to find who each one plays better with.